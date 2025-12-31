Food trends 2025: How Kolkata ate, brewed and experimented its way through the year

Kolkata’s food scene in 2025 moved fluidly between nostalgia and novelty. The year saw the city embrace intimate dining formats, rediscover regional ingredients, experiment with global flavours and turn everyday eating into conversation starters. Here are the trends that truly shaped how Kolkata ate, drank and gathered this year.

Supper clubs step into the spotlight

Supper clubs emerged as one of the most defining dining formats of 2025. Chefs and food entrepreneurs converted homes, studios and private spaces into intimate dining rooms, offering curated menus and personal interactions. The experience-driven format appealed to diners seeking storytelling, community and meals that felt less transactional and more personal.

Dhakai Poneer finds a Bengal audience

Dhakai Poneer, a soft and porous cheese from Bangladesh, became a star. Made from cow milk, it stretches like mozzarella but carries deeper flavours. Small-batch makers Ayon Bhattacharya and Aritraa Sengupta introduced it to Bengal, and it began appearing in artisanal menus and home kitchens alike.

Fruits that turned heads

Persimmons arrived in neighbourhood markets, becoming a winter favourite. At the same time, Shine Muscat grapes replaced local varieties that struggled with quality during the onset of winter. With floral aroma, crunch and premium appeal, the grapes quickly attracted buyers willing to pay more for better flavour and consistency.

Kolkata crowned vegan-friendly

Kolkata earning PETA India’s most vegan-friendly city title felt surprising. Plant-based cooking has always been embedded in everyday Bengali meals but remained away from the spotlight. In 2025, that foundation expanded through vegan cafes, dairy-free desserts and ingredient-forward menus that made vegan food mainstream rather than marginal.

Kathi roll goes global

The kathi roll reaffirmed its global stature after being ranked sixth among the world’s best wraps by TasteAtlas. From its Esplanade origins to international recognition, the roll remained the heartbeat of Kolkata’s street food.

A floating nightclub on the Hooghly

The Nautilus introduced Kolkata to foating nightlife. Anchored between Howrah Bridge and Vidyasagar Setu, the venue combines dining, music and river views. More than a novelty, it signalled a shift in how the city engages with its waterfront after dark.

Coffee culture grows deeper

Kolkata’s coffee scene matured beyond quick caffeine fixes. Spaces like Yours Truly Coffee Roasters offered slow, immersive experiences. Matcha evolved from an aesthetic trend to a daily ritual. Cold brew gained popularity for its smoothness, while Vietnamese coffee, with robusta and condensed milk, emerged as a cafe bestseller.

Idli, seed butter and viral sweets

Google’s idli doodle renewed interest in regional varieties available across the city. Seed butters replaced peanut butter for health-conscious Gen Z eaters. Meanwhile, Labubus desserts, inspired by viral reels, blended kitsch and confection, proving how social media continues to shape what ends up on Kolkata’s dessert plates.

