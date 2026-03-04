Too-cute-to-eat bento cakes are ruling hearts in Kolkata: 5 best places to find them

If joy could fit in a palm-sized box, it would probably look like a bento cake.

These mini delights — frosted with pastel swirls, cheeky doodles, and adorable messages sometimes — have become the favourite of many Kolkatans.

Perfect for surprises, solo dates, and your sweet tooth, these mini marvels prove that good things come in small (and surely cute) packages.

If you’re wondering where to get your hands on bento cakes, here are five places handpicked by My Kolkata.

Bento Cakery

Be it your cat’s fifth birthday or your two-month anniversary, Bento Cakery has exciting offerings for every celebration. You must try their decadent vanilla funfetti and chocolate truffle.

Address: Prince Anwar Shah Road, Tollygunge, Pin: 700095

Pocket pinch: Rs 250 to 260

Doodle Berry

Doodle Berry is a patisserie that specialises in handcrafted bento cakes (they also call it lunchbox cakes). These compact, Korean-style cakes often feature minimalist doodle art — think cute bears, balloons, and floral designs. Do not forget to try their multi-coloured birthday cake.

Address: Lord Sinha Road, Elgin, Pin: 700071

Pocket pinch: Rs 390 to 400

FNP Cakes

If you are into art, do try the bento cakes from FNP Cakes. The pop of colours is sure to draw your attention and tantalise your taste buds. The butterscotch cream delight cake they serve is a must-have.

Address: Outlets in Bhawanipore, Park Circus, New Alipore and Lake Town

Pocket pinch: Rs 350 to 400

Ovenfresh Cakes and Desserts

Nothing can beat the charm of minimalism. From vanilla chocolate truffle to mango, at Overnfresh Cakes and Desserts, you will find a variety of bentos to choose from. Indulge in their freshly baked mini cakes layered with decadent ganache.

Address: Outlets in Kadamtala, Gariahat, Kalindi, Baranagar, and Behala

Pocket pinch: Rs 250 to 300

7th Heaven

7th Heaven offers a variety of customisable bento cakes. Popular options include Cocoa Swirl, Floral Whip, Glaze Drop, Matilda Bliss, and Pastel Puff, with flavours like butterscotch and black forest available.

Address: Outlets in Dobson Road, GT Road, Liluah, Salt Lake, and Prince Anwar Shah Road

Pocket pinch: Rs 400 to 500

