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photo-article-logo Thursday, 19 March 2026

Ramadan in the shadow of war for thousands of Lebanon families displaced by US-Israeli attacks

Lebanese families recently displaced by Israel's attacks on Hezbollah observe Ramadan; breaking their fasts for Iftar while staying in makeshift homes

Reuters Published 19.03.26, 03:49 PM
Salam Issa Rida, 43, her husband Ahmed Rida, 43, and other family members break their fast at iftar during Ramadan as they shelter at Camille Chamoun Stadium, Beirut
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Salam Issa Rida, 43, her husband Ahmed Rida, 43, and other family members break their fast at iftar during Ramadan as they shelter at Camille Chamoun Stadium, Beirut

Reuters
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Displaced people break their fast at iftar during Ramadan inside a Beirut school converted into a shelter, following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel
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Displaced people break their fast at iftar during Ramadan inside a Beirut school converted into a shelter, following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel

Reuters
Salam Issa Rida, 43, carries a chair and tools she used for cooking, as her family gets ready to break their fast at iftar during Ramadan, as they shelter in a tent at Camille Chamoun Stadium, Beirut
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Salam Issa Rida, 43, carries a chair and tools she used for cooking, as her family gets ready to break their fast at iftar during Ramadan, as they shelter in a tent at Camille Chamoun Stadium, Beirut

Reuters
A girl sleeps in a room with balloons reading "Ramadan Mubarak" inside a school that has been turned into a shelter, Beirut
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A girl sleeps in a room with balloons reading "Ramadan Mubarak" inside a school that has been turned into a shelter, Beirut

Reuters
A family breaks their fast at iftar during Ramadan, as they sit on the street in Beirut where they have been living following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel
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A family breaks their fast at iftar during Ramadan, as they sit on the street in Beirut where they have been living following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel

Reuters

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