Ramadan in the shadow of war for thousands of Lebanon families displaced by US-Israeli attacks

Salam Issa Rida, 43, her husband Ahmed Rida, 43, and other family members break their fast at iftar during Ramadan as they shelter at Camille Chamoun Stadium, BeirutReuters
Displaced people break their fast at iftar during Ramadan inside a Beirut school converted into a shelter, following an escalation between Hezbollah and IsraelReuters
Salam Issa Rida, 43, carries a chair and tools she used for cooking, as her family gets ready to break their fast at iftar during Ramadan, as they shelter in a tent at Camille Chamoun Stadium, BeirutReuters
A girl sleeps in a room with balloons reading "Ramadan Mubarak" inside a school that has been turned into a shelter, BeirutReuters
A family breaks their fast at iftar during Ramadan, as they sit on the street in Beirut where they have been living following an escalation between Hezbollah and IsraelReuters