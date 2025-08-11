Cold brews, cool vibes: Where to find the most inventive cold brew coffees in Kolkata

1 10 Shutterstock

ADVERTISEMENT

Light, smooth, and low on acidity — cold brew is quickly becoming the go-to coffee of choice for Kolkata’s café hoppers and caffeine connoisseurs. Unlike traditional iced coffee, which is brewed hot and then chilled, cold brew is made using time, not heat. The result? A mellower, more nuanced drink that’s as refreshing as it is flavourful. Whether you're sipping it straight or infused with fruit, spice, or even tonic, cold brew is rewriting Kolkata’s coffee map, one slow-dripped glass at a time.

How it’s made: The art behind the brew

Making cold brew is a labour of love — requiring patience, precision, and premium beans. At PICO, a café deeply committed to quality, the process starts with specialty-grade single-origin beans like the Salwara Estate Honey Sundried, coarsely ground and steeped in room-temperature water for over 20 hours. “We only use light to medium roasts to extract the true flavour of each bean,” says Prateek Didwania, founder of PICO and a coffee enthusiast. “Each of our brews is designed to be clean, natural, and expressive.”

Over at The Daily, the process is equally methodical. Small batches of Indian Arabica are cold-soaked and brewed in-house every two days, celebrating India’s coffee-growing heritage while delivering vibrant, fresh flavours. Each outlet has its own cold brew philosophy and technique, but they all share one common thing: craftsmanship.

PICO

2 10

PICO’s cold brews are the real deal, made with care and steeped in storytelling. The classic black cold brew is a mainstay, but the real stars are the Bourbon Cold Brew — featuring Harley Estate beans aged in whisky barrels for 90 days, and the Gondhoraj Cold Brew, infused with the zest of Gondhoraj lemons and lemon leaves. There's also a tart Cranberry Cold Brew, naturally infused with muddled cranberries for a fruity kick.

The Daily

3 10

An homage to Indian Arabica, The Daily’s lineup is small-batch and ever-changing. Regular flavours include the bold OG, Citrusy Lemonade, Indulgent Vanilla, and aromatic favourites like Cinnamon, Hazelnut, and Peppermint — the latter three offered as add-ons to a base cold brew.

Flurys

4 10

The iconic patisserie now offers a luxe lineup of cold brews, each with its own personality. The Classic Cold Brew is mellow and low-acid, while Mint, Cherry, and Orange Brew bring fresh, bright twists. For something creamy, opt for the Vanilla Cold Brew or go bold with the Vietnamese Cold Brew, topped with condensed milk. The Sparkling Nitro Cold Brew, served with chilled water and sugar syrup, is a refreshing change of pace.

Pinkk Sugars

5 10

At this café, cold brew meets confection. Try the Litchi Cold Brew for something floral and lightly sweet, or the Orange Cold Brew for a zesty punch. Their Cranberry Cold Brew is tart yet smooth, and the Salted Caramel Sweet Cream is a dessert in a glass — complete with velvety foam.

Bonne Femme

6 10

Creative and experimental, Bonne Femme’s cold brew offerings blur the lines between beverage and experience. The Daab Cold Brew is served in a tender coconut shell and blends coconut water with coffee. Other standouts include the Coffee Orange Cola, Coffee Cranberry Fizz, and the ginger-zingy Coffee Lemon Ginger Ale.

Olive Cafe & Bar

7 10

Olive keeps things crisp with three distinct brews. The Classic Cold Brew is steeped for 36 hours using 100% Arabica beans. For something richer, try the Strawberry Cream or the Vietnamese Cold Brew made with condensed milk.

Craft Coffee

8 10

Edgy and urban, Craft Coffee offers brews for those who like to stay on the move. The Mandarin Coffucha adds a citrus kombucha twist to coffee, while Cold Brew Cascara uses dried coffee cherry skins for a fruity, tea-like brew. For pure convenience, try Fuel on the Fly, a canned cold brew that’s clean, cool, and Gen Z-approved.

SERENTEA

9 10

Launching on August 15, this brand-new entrant to the SERENTEA menu promises to be anything but ordinary. Expect Citrus Bloom Cold Brew made with orange juice and tonic water, Honey Lemon Cold Brew that’s lightly sweetened and citrusy, and Vanille Sel Cold Brew — a luxurious blend of vanilla cream and sea salt.

Café Joy (Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences)

10 10

Café Joy keeps it classic with a refreshing single offering — Cold Brew Orange Mint. This chilled blend is infused with a twist of orange and a dash of mint, making it crisp, citrusy, and ideal for a quick recharge.