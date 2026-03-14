How to make your LPG cylinder last longer during this gas crisis? Try these simple hacks

Remember those basic lessons in school about saving energy and using fuel wisely? Those often felt theoretical then. However, now, with concerns over LPG supply affecting households and kitchens in Kolkata, those simple habits can be useful in everyday life. Little changes in the preparation and cooking of daily food can make a noticeable difference and make your cylinder last longer.

Switch to a pressure cooker

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One of the most effective ways to save gas is by using a pressure cooker. Cooking rice, dal, chicken and vegetables in a pressure cooker significantly reduces cooking time. It can significantly save fuel.

Lid it up

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Covering pans with lids is another simple habit you can adopt at this time. The lid traps the heat inside instead of letting it escape into the air, thus cooking the food faster and reducing cooking time by nearly a quarter.

Prepping saves time and fuel

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Prepping food also saves cooking time. Soak ingredients like rice, lentils and beans before cooking. When soaked, they soften and take up less heat and time to cook.

Monitor the flame

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Once water begins to boil or food reaches the required temperature, turn the flame to simmer or medium. Constantly cooking on a high flame wastes fuel.

Defrost food

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When cooking food out of the fridge, defrost it to room temperature. Frozen meat or vegetables take time to heat up, wasting more gas.

Using the right amount of water

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Excess water takes longer to heat, and boiling requires more gas. Just add enough water for cooking, and save energy consumption.

Use the correct cookware

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The type of cookware you use daily matters too.

Go for wide, flat-bottomed vessels that allow better contact with the flame and distribute the heat more efficiently, cooking the food evenly and faster.

Heavy-gauge utensils are also better because they retain heat. Use separators inside a pressure cooker that help cook multiple items at the same time, therefore reducing the need to use the stove repeatedly.