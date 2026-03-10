Iftar markets stock up on imported dates before West Asia crisis hits prices in Kolkata

If you are visiting Kolkata’s bustling iftar markets, especially Zakaria Street, you will find small shops and makeshift stalls selling a variety of dates. These dates are both locally sourced, and imported from West Asia and North Africa. With the ongoing tension in West Asia, the prices for imported dates have gone up in Indian cities like Pune and Bengaluru, and are expected to rise in Kolkata, too. So before the war affects the dates market, get your hands on some. Here are the varieties to look out for.

Kimia Dates

Shutterstock

Kimias are among the soft dates varieties found in Kolkata markets. Usually imported from Iran, these dark brown to black dates have a glossy skin and a rich, caramel-like sweetness. Their flesh is soft and moist.

Price: Rs 200 for 400g

Saudi Barni Dates

All pictures: Soumyajit Dey

Barni dates are ususally imported from Saudi Arabia and are known for their balanced sweetness. They are medium-brown in colour and have slightly wrinkled skin. The flesh is soft. However, it is a little firmer than Kimia dates. Taste-wise, it has a gentle chewiness and a mild honey-like flavour.

Price: Rs 190 and 350 for 400g-500g

Deglet Nour (Khouat Alig)

3 6

This variety is called the ‘queen of dates’; Deglet Nour is usually imported to India from Tunisia or Algeria. These dates have a lighter colour with a golden amber tone. The texture is semi-dry and is less sticky than softer varieties. It has a subtle sweetness with a slight nutty flavour.

Price: Rs 300 for 400g

Ajwa Dates

4 6

If there is one most sought after date during Ramadan in the iftar markets, then it is Ajwa dates, also known as the Prophet’s Date. According to the local sellers, these are imported from Medina in Saudi Arabia. They are small, almost black in colour and have a soft, velvety texture. The flavour is mildly sweet with subtle hints of caramel.

Price: Rs 250 for 250g

Sukha Khajoor

5 6

Sukha khajoor are dried dates that are widely available across city markets. Unlike the softer imported varieties, these are quite hard and dry with a fibrous texture. The sweetness is also milder.

Price: Rs 180 to 600 per kg

Pin Khajoor

6 6

Pin khajoor are commonly sold in Indian markets. Some are imported while others are sourced through local traders. They are semi-dry with a firm bite and a sharp sweetness.

Price: Rs 20-40 for 200g

