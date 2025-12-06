Shine Muscat grapes make a sweet-and-snappy entry into Kolkata as local varieties disappear

Local grape varieties are fast vanishing from Kolkata’s markets. Fruit sellers say the batches that arrive during this time from Maharashtra and Murshidabad are often sour, pushing buyers to look for better options. This is where Shine Muscat grapes have stepped in. Known for their glossy green skin, floral aroma and snap-like crunch, they are being sold at around Rs 600 a kilo and have quickly become the newest attraction for curious shoppers and eaters.

These grapes are imported from China, where they thrive in cool, dry regions. Sellers say ‘customers are drawn to their consistent sweetness and firm texture’, something Kolkata has been missing this season.

What experts say

Sonam Gupta, clinical nutritionist at ILS Hospitals, explained, “Shine Muscat grapes stand out not only for their sweetness and crisp texture, but also for their nutrient profile. Like most grape varieties, they provide vitamin C, vitamin K, potassium, and plant antioxidants that support immunity, bone health, and healthy blood flow. Their naturally high water content also makes them a refreshing, hydrating snack.”

According to Gupta, Shine Muscats are typically sweeter than standard table grapes. She advised, “People watching their sugar intake, including those with diabetes or insulin resistance, should enjoy them in smaller portions. They can absolutely fit into a balanced diet, but portion awareness matters.”

Shine Muscat grapes are a wholesome, antioxidant-rich treat that can easily be incorporated into snacks, salads, or desserts

Individuals prone to digestive discomfort from fruit sugars may also want to start with a small serving, since the sweetness comes from naturally occurring fructose.

For most people, though, Shine Muscat grapes are a wholesome, antioxidant-rich treat that can easily be incorporated into snacks, salads, or desserts. “As with any produce, rinsing them well before eating helps limit pesticide residue and keeps them as safe and nutritious as possible,” Gupta suggested.

How people are enjoying them?

Shine Muscat grapes are best enjoyed fresh, letting the crunch and sweetness shine through. They work well in fruit bowls, green salads, yoghurt cups, cheese boards, or even lightly chilled on their own. Their dessert-friendly flavour also makes them perfect for parfaits, custards or frozen treats at home.