Here’s why your beauty tools need a hygiene check before you blame your skin care

Your skincare routine may be flawless and yet you might still be struggling with unexplained breakouts. The hidden culprit? Makeup and skin care tools like brushes, beauty blenders, tweezers and facial razors. Though they come in direct contact with the skin, ignorance and laziness make them the most neglected components of our beauty routine. But, it is important to remember that product residue, oil and bacteria accumulate on these tools over time, increasing the risk of irritation and breakouts.

The silver lining? Keeping them clean is easier than you thought. City-based makeup artists explain how often these tools should be cleaned and the right way to keep them hygienic.

Brushes

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Essential makeup brushes fall into three categories — face brushes for base and contouring, eye brushes for shadow and liner and specialised tools for lips. Key types include foundation brushes for liquid or cream products, powder brushes for setting, blush brushes, concealer brushes, eyeshadow blending brushes and angled liner brushes.

Makeup artist Lubna Sana notes that brushes used for cream or liquid products should ideally be washed once a week, while powder brushes can be cleaned every 10 to 14 days.

When washing brushes, it is important to ensure that the bristles remain soft and do not lose their shape.

Celebrity makeup artist Bridgette Jones recommends using a lukewarm solution of fabric softener. “Soak your brushes in this solution for at least half an hour, then gently rinse them thoroughly under running water. After that, air dry them on a towel, making sure the bristles don’t get misshapen. Ensure the bristles are arranged neatly and not left haywire,” she explained.

Beauty blenders

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Beauty blenders are latex-free, hydrophilic foam sponges designed to ensure smooth, streak-free makeup application. Common varieties include the classic teardrop shape for overall blending, angled sponges for contouring and precision work, and micro-sponges meant specifically for the under-eye area.

Makeup artists Komal Chindalia and Bridgette Jones emphasise the importance of cleaning beauty blenders daily. “If you don’t clean them regularly, a whole colony of bacteria can start building its own ecosystem on the sponge, which may lead to rashes and breakouts,” Chindalia warned.

Jones added that many beauty blenders come with a dedicated cleaning bar. However, if one is not provided, the sponge can be cleaned much like makeup brushes.

“Soak it in a lukewarm solution of fabric softener for at least 30 minutes, rinse it thoroughly under running tap water, and then air dry it,” she said.

Chindalia noted that baby shampoo can also be used as a gentle cleanser. After washing, the sponge can be left to dry on a silicone mat.

Tweezers

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Tweezers are commonly used to remove hair from the forehead, eyebrows, upper lip, cheeks and chin.

Since they pull hair out from the root and can sometimes cause tiny ruptures in the skin, it is important to keep them clean and bacteria-free to prevent germs from entering the bloodstream.

Jones recommends cleaning tweezers after every use.

“Sanitising tweezers is simple. Take a few drops of Savlon on a piece of cotton wool and wipe them clean. If needed, rinse them afterwards, as sanitiser or Savlon residue left behind can be harsh on the skin,” she explained.

Powder puffs

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Powder puffs are used to apply, set and blend powder products, both loose and pressed, onto the skin, to help create a smooth and matte finish. They are especially effective for pressing powder into the skin to lock in makeup, control excess oil and minimise the appearance of pores. They are often preferred over brushes because they can deliver a more seamless, polished and long-lasting result.

Powder puffs can be cleaned much like makeup brushes or sponges. Soak them in a gentle, lukewarm cleansing solution, rinse thoroughly and then leave them to air dry, preferably on a clean towel.

Facial razors

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First, let’s bust a common myth. Both Sana and Chindalia pointed out that shaving does not cause hair to grow back thicker or faster.

Hair may feel thicker after shaving because the razor cuts it at the surface, leaving a blunt, flat tip instead of the naturally tapered end. As this blunt edge grows out through the skin, it can feel coarser and appear stubbly, creating the illusion of thicker hair.

In reality, shaving does not change the thickness of hair or the density of hair follicles.

Depending on hair texture and skin type, it is generally safe to shave once every 7 to 10 days. Before shaving, it is important to apply aloe vera gel or a moisturising lotion to reduce friction from the razor blade, which can otherwise cause bumps and irritation.

Since facial skin is sensitive, facial razors should ideally be discarded after two to three uses, according to Jones and Chindalia.

Jones added that although a razor can be safely reused, it must be sanitised after every use. “First wash it under running water. Then apply some sanitiser and rinse it again. Make sure you wash off the sanitiser completely, as any residue can be too harsh and may cause irritation or burns on the skin,” she said.

Eyelash curlers

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Eyelash curlers come into very close contact with the eyes, making it especially important to keep them clean. Most eyelash curlers have rubber or silicone pads attached to the metal frame, and these pads should be replaced at regular intervals to maintain hygiene.

Jones noted that eyelash curlers are not heavy-duty tools and therefore do not require intensive cleaning. Instead, it is important to remove the debris that accumulates with regular use. “If the cleaning process becomes too complicated, people simply won’t bother doing it,” she said.

Ideally, the curler should be cleaned after three to four uses in a mild soap-and-water solution and then rinsed under tap water at a normal temperature. The soap or cleansing solution used should be alcohol-free since the tool comes into very close contact with the eyes.

After washing, the curler can be wiped with a clean towel or left to air dry before the next use. “You can also use a blow dryer to heat the tip slightly before using it. That helps kill germs as well,” Jones added.