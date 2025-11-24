An all-day vegan food walk across Kolkata that even PETA would want to plant their teeth in

Kolkata has been named the most vegan-friendly city of India in 2025 by PETA India and the title sits naturally on a city that has long embraced plant-based cooking in its everyday meals. A full-day food walk reveals how easy it is to eat vegan in Kolkata without stepping outside traditional flavours.

Breakfast

The city regularly wakes up to hot kochuri with alur tarkari or chholar dal, a comforting and spicy start to the morning. Ghugni-pauruti is another classic pairing that fills you up without weighing you down, while luchi with sada alur tarkari offers a lighter option. For a quick bite, many turn to muri-ghugni or a flaky petai porota that is crisp and satisfying. For the health-conscious, there is always a fruit or fruit juice stall at every corner of the city’s major hubs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where to try: Maharaja, Putiram, Mohan Bhandar and Hari Modak for kochuri. Ghughni-pauruti at any roadside stall.

Lunch

Despite Bengalis’ love for fish, a typical Bengali lunch is naturally vegan with bhaat, dal, dhokar dalna and panch mishali shobji at its core. Alu posto adds richness, bhaja brings crunch, and papad with chutney completes the plate. On slower afternoons or rainy days, khichuri with beguni or a simple alur dum becomes the preferred meal. These dishes are simple, nourishing and home-style.

Where to try: Kasturi, Sienna Café on thali days, Bhojohori Manna, 6 Ballygunge Place

Evening snacks

Kolkata’s evening addas come alive with lebu cha and an array of street snacks. Phuchka with tangy tamarind water, jhal muri with its burst of spice, and alur chop paired with muri remain all-time favourites. Singara, khasta kochuri and nimki are ideal companions for tea and are found on most street corners.

Where to try: Vivekananda Park phuchka stalls, Gariahat crossing, College Street, Triangular Park.

Dinner

At the end of the day, most diners look for comfort in simple plates of roti or rice with tadka, kabli chola or soyabean alur torkari. These dishes are warm, familiar and served in small eateries and roadside dhabas across the city.

Where to try: Balwant Singh Dhaba and other neighbourhood dhabas.

Dessert

Vegan sweets are not hard to find. Narkel naru made without ghee is a festive favourite, bhapa pithe celebrates winter with coconut and rice, and jilipi provides the syrupy finish every Bengali enjoys.

Where to try: Girish Chandra Dey and Nakur Chandra Nandy, Putiram, local sweet shops.