Lifestyle trends 2025: From fake weddings to AI therapy, how Kolkata redefined living

Emotions, economy and evolving values shaped lifestyle choices in Kolkata in the year 2025. From how people grieve and celebrate to how they invest, eat and unwind, everyday choices were more intimate in the year that was. These shifts reveal how urban Kolkata is redefining modern living.

Hyper-realistic memorials for the departed

1 10

ADVERTISEMENT

Families across Bengal commissioned life-sized silicone statues of deceased loved ones, turning memory into physical presence. These hyper-realistic figures allow touch, interaction and emotional continuity beyond photographs or rituals. Grief is becoming private and personalised, reflecting a growing need for comfort through presence rather than symbolic closure.

Wedding insurance becomes a safety net

2 10

As weddings grow grander and costlier, insurance is increasingly viewed as a practical necessity. Couples are opting for financial protection now. Wedding insurance reflects a new mindset where celebration planning now includes risk management and long-term financial awareness.

Television’s comeback

3 10

Despite OTT dominance, television continues to offer comfort to Millennials and Gen Z. Scheduled viewing, family bonding and nostalgia-driven content provide relief from algorithm fatigue. In an age of constant choice, television offers familiarity and shared experience, proving it still holds emotional relevance in Kolkata households.

Fake wedding parties hit nightlife

4 10

Fake wedding theme parties have entered Kolkata’s nightlife scene, turning shaadi culture into playful entertainment. Guests dress up, dance to dhol beats and participate in rituals without commitments. These immersive events offer the joy of Kolkata weddings without social obligations, blending tradition with urban party culture.

Vegan protein gained ground

5 10

Vegan protein powders are emerging as viable alternatives to whey, driven by sustainability and dietary awareness. Experts confirm their effectiveness, though guidance remains essential for balanced intake. The trend reflects growing consciousness around health choices and ethical consumption within Kolkata’s fitness community.

Silver stepped into everyday luxury

6 10

Silver is shedding its occasional-wear accessories to become a stylish daily accessory and investment option. Kolkata buyers are embracing its affordability, flexibility and modern designs. Positioned between ornament and asset, silver jewellery reflects a shift towards practical luxury in personal consumption.

Gen Z redefined Dhanteras investing

7 10

For Gen Z, Dhanteras is no longer limited to buying gold. Mutual funds, ETFs and digital investments are gaining preference. This shift highlights rising financial literacy, convenience-driven decisions and a redefinition of prosperity rooted in long-term wealth creation.

Personalised candles lit up festive decor

8 10

Customised candles became a Diwali decor favourite, blending aesthetics with personal expression. Designed around themes and moods, they add individuality to festive spaces. This trend reflects a broader movement towards personalised celebrations over mass-produced decor.

Conscious dining with vegan bone china

9 10

Vegan bone china is redefining luxury dining by combining elegance with ethical values. Free from animal derivatives, it appeals to sustainability-conscious consumers. The trend shows how mindful consumption is influencing even fine dining and home entertaining choices.

AI steps in as emotional support

10 10

Many users are now turning to AI platforms for comfort, reassurance and validation during stressful times. While not a replacement for therapy, AI’s accessibility has made it a digital companion for emotional support. The trend opens conversations around mental health, ethics and technology dependence.