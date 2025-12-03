Intimate, cosy supper clubs are the next big thing in Kolkata’s foodscape

Kolkata’s dining scene has moved beyond the conventional restaurants and cafes, thanks to a new movement reshaping the city’s foodscape.

Chefs and culinary entrepreneurs are now offering a more intimate dining experience, turning living rooms, studios and private spaces into what they call supper clubs.

What are supper clubs?

Supper clubs are small gatherings that offer thoughtfully curated menus along with stories about the food served and the craft behind it.

A common practice in Western countries, the concept of supper clubs is gradually making its way into Kolkata’s culinary scene, with young foodies seeking fulfilling experience rooted in the chef’s philosophy.

This format allows cooks to experiment and go beyond the constraints of a commercial kitchen. Guests get to be part of a shared table, where the cooking is slow, the conversations unhurried and the food reflects passion.

Here are some supper clubs in Kolkata to try out.

Wokyo and the art of the wok





Chef Subhojit Sen, known for his MasterChef stint and the cloud kitchen The Harmony Pot, recently launched Wokyo, a noodle-driven supper club that celebrates the soul of wok cooking. “Wokyo is my personal expression of flavour, fire, and craft. The name celebrates the smoky essence of wok hei meeting the warmth of Tokyo’s culinary culture,” he said.

Subhojit brings fresh noodles from different parts of the world, and adds seasonal flavours and creative twists to them. “Each table will not be just a meal. It will be an intimate journey through textures, aromas and stories shared around the table,” he added. For update on his next table, you can follow Instagram page Wokyo Supper Club

Conscious cooking at Prana Table





Chef Madhumita Mohanta at her recent Prana Table explored pranic and mindful eating. Her sessions blend food philosophy with a deep dive into ingredients. “At The Prana Table, food becomes more than a meal — it becomes a living form of energy. Every ingredient we choose, every technique we use, is meant to nourish the body, calm the mind, and uplift the prana. This supper club is our way of showing that conscious, plant-based food can be deeply healing, joyful, and beautifully crafted,” she said.

She encourages diners to think intentionally about what they consume. “Make sure you choose your food habits very clearly. You should know a lot about it,” she explained, discussing grains, fresh produce and the science behind mock meats.

Slow cooking meets storytelling at Safarnama





At Ballygunge, Vintage Violet co-founder Archan Ray is building a warm, homegrown supper club at Safarnama. For his pilot table Ray kept it simple. “Every dish is made from scratch and cooked over 12 to 16 hours. The focus is on craft and intimate dining rather than scale,” he said.

His recent menu featured Dirty Horchata, Tigre Chashu Ramen with slow-cooked chashu and a soft Süt Lokumu dessert. “It is intentionally a small room, curated for conversation and community,” he added.

Archan will present slow-cooked Bengali food at his next supper club on 21 December.

A trend shaped by connection

As more chefs turn to this small-format dining model, supper clubs are offering Kolkata a fresh way to eat out. These gatherings prioritise warmth, creativity and dialogue, creating pockets of culinary experience that feel both personal and exciting.