In pictures: Tokyo, Istanbul, Athens, London protesters rally against US-Israel attacks on Iran

gggggggggg
A woman holds a sign at an anti-war rally ahead of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's visit to meet with US President Trump, Tokyo, Japan, March 18, 2026.Reuters
A man holds a placard during an anti-war rally, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, outside the U.S. consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, March 15, 2026. The placard reads: "Leave NATO, close bases".Reuters
Anti-war activists hold signs, images of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and Iranian flags as they gather outside the US embassy, in London, Britain, March 7.Reuters
Protesters shout slogans during an anti-war march to the U.S. embassy over the war in Iran and military mobilization in the Eastern Mediterranean, in Athens, Greece, March 12, 2026.Reuters
People hold banners at a protest calling for an end to hostilities amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Malaga, Spain, March 7.Reuters