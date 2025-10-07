Why seed butter is the latest toast-topper that Gen Z in Kolkata can’t get enough of

Peanut butter may still be a breakfast favourite for many, but Kolkata’s Gen Z seems to be finding a new obsession in seed butters — especially if they are allergic to nuts. Whether it is pumpkin, watermelon or sunflower seeds, the city’s health-conscious youth are spreading, scooping and blending seed butters into their morning meals.

Satavisha Basu, senior dietician at Narayana Hospital, Howrah, believes the trend is more than a passing fad. “Peanut butter is a classic favourite, but seed butters are gaining popularity for their unique nutritional profile and health benefits. These seed butters can be a nutritious alternative to peanut butter, and they are also a good choice for people with peanut allergies. Otherwise, both peanut butter and seed butters offer similar health benefits and nutritional value,” she said.

What makes seed butter special?

Nutritionally, both peanut and seed butters provide around 170 to 210 kcal of energy per serving. Peanut butter has slightly higher protein at 8 to 9g, while seed butters have about 6 to 8g. Both are rich in minerals and healthy unsaturated fats that can help improve cholesterol levels. Seed butters, however, come with an extra advantage. They are packed with micronutrients like vitamin E, zinc, magnesium and calcium that can benefit immunity, skin health and bone strength.

Where to find it in Kolkata?

For 21-year-old Udeeta Dey, founder of Nutty Nibbles, seed butter was a solution to a very real problem. “I grew up watching my sister feel bloated after eating peanuts, and later I heard the same from friends and relatives. But these micronutrients are very important for our body. That’s how I started researching seed butters, and I found that sunflower seeds have more vitamin E than most nuts, pumpkin seeds are loaded with zinc and magnesium, and sesame seeds have more calcium than milk,” she said. Nutty Nibbles currently offers pumpkin seed butter and watermelon seed butter, both made fresh to order with no preservatives, just a pinch of salt, a bit of honey and soybean oil. “I started this as something I wanted to do for myself, and now it is a mission to give people healthier, tastier alternatives,” Udeeta added.

Who should switch?

Dieticians recommend seed butter to anyone with peanut allergies, or those looking to add variety and extra micronutrients to their diet. Whether spread on toast, blended into smoothies or spooned onto oatmeal, seed butter seems to be the new favourite for Kolkata’s fitness enthusiasts.