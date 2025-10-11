As Google puts idlis in the spotlight, a look at the different types of the fluffy, white wonder

If you opened Google today, you were sure to see a doodle with idlis all over it instead of the usual Google logo. Well, why the idli and why today? After all, World Idli Day is on March 30. Google has started a new food doodle series and the idli doodle is India’s introduction to this new set of doodles, with more expected to follow.

While everyone is familiar with the traditional fluffy idli made with fermented rice batter and urad dal, there are many other varieties of this comfort food that are just as tasty, if not more. Here are some of these different types of idlis that are available in the city and My Kolkata swears by…

Podi Idli

A little bit of gunpowder masala makes many a south Indian dish a whole lot more exciting. The same applies to idlis. Fresh steamed idlis tossed around in podi masala with a bit of ghee turns a plain and simple idli into one of the go-to south Indian evening snacks. Served with chutney and sambar, it’s hard to go wrong with Podi Idli. Available at multiple outlets on Swiggy and Zomato

Idli Dhokla

When the flavours of south India and Gujarat meet, you get the Idli Dhokla. Dhoklas shaped like an idli served up with a sweet and a spicy chutney along with a chilli for good measure. Fuse the two cuisines into one flavour packed dish at Haldirams.

Mini Idli

If you thought idlis are cute you haven’t seen mini idlis yet. Idlis the size of coins, which don’t take more than a bite to finish. You get these as plain mini idlis, mini podi idli and even as fried mini idlis. Based on your choice, head over to Swiggy or Zomato to find out which one you like the most.

Fried Idli

You’ve had potato wedges, but have you had idli wedges? Popularly known as fried idli, this is an idli cut into wedge shapes and deep fried to crispy perfection. Crunchy on the outside, done right you may still find a bit of the softness on the inside. Perfect for dipping into some coconut chutney while sipping on filter coffee. Available at multiple south Indian restaurants across town. My Kolkata recommends Anand on Central Avenue

Ragi Idli

Health conscious and not sure you want your idli to be made with rice? Well, the ragi idli exists for this very reason. Made in much the same way, with just ragi replacing the rice for the batter. We cannot vouch for the taste or whether it will suit your palate, but might be worth a try as a post-workout snack

Thatte Idli

You want idli Karnataka style? Go for Thatte idli. Thatte means plate and hence this idli isn’t round and moulded but rather flat, like a pancake. Try it with some podi masala and a drizzle of oil and you’re sure to have a second go. Kurry Patta is a good place to try Thatte Idli.

Cheese Idli

Imagine your idli coated with podi masala, then some cheese melted over it. Sounds fab, right? It's definitely worth a try. The best ones are from Garden Cafe.