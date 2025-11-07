All you need to know about The Nautilus, the floating nightclub anchored on the Hooghly

1 10 Photos: Soumyajit Dey

Kolkata now has a floating nightclub — anchored in the middle of the Hooghly. The Nautilus, a two-deck, floating dining and party space conceived by Ayan and Arpita Banerjee, is the city’s newest addition to riverfront nightlife. Docked between the Howrah Bridge and the Vidyasagar Setu, the ship blends dining, entertainment and scenic river views into a single experience that is as much about the setting as it is about the venue itself.

My Kolkata dropped in to check out the place and here are the key things to know before you board.

A floating structure

The Nautilus is a full-sized vessel. Seventy metres long and 13 metres wide, it is one of the largest floating hospitality spaces on the Hooghly. Guests reach the ship via a short speedboat feeder ride from Fairley Ghat (Ganges Queen 1, BBD Bag Railway Station Red Gate), which sets the tone even before you step inside.

Two decks for two moods

The upper deck doubles up as a banquet and à la carte restaurant to cater to families and groups looking forward to a luxury experience. It can host 500-700 guests, making it suitable for weddings, festive gatherings and corporate events. For diners, the upper level offers air-conditioned cabanas, cosy tables and 360-degree river views. A retractable roof ensures the deck stays functional even during the rain.

The lower deck houses the nightclub — an enclosed, neon-lit space that can accommodate up to 350 guests. It features a state-of-the-art sound system, a vibrant bar, plush seating zones and a light-panel floor that adds a noticeable flourish. Hookah is available on both decks, adding to the lounge-like appeal for those who prefer a relaxed evening. It is open only to guests over 21 years of age.

Design details that shape the experience

LED strips run across the ceiling of the lower deck and dramatically change the ambience when lit. Large glass windows allow natural light during the day and uninterrupted river views. The upper deck offers expansive views of both bridges, with the skyline and river traffic forming a constantly shifting backdrop. Every corner of this vessel will give you a cruise-like experience.

Food, drinks and cost

The menu features kebabs, grills, small plates and hearty mains. Our picks include the Mutton Barrah Kebab, Bharwan Tandoori Aloo and Grilled Salmon.

The cocktails and mocktails are tropical and refreshing, with signatures like the Pear Sour and Mangifera Julep cocktails, and Tropical Cloud Float, and Bull Boost mocktails.

A meal for two costs Rs 2,000+ with alcohol.

Safety measures — especially for women

The Nautilus maintains a visible security presence, but one detail stands out: a lady bouncer travels on the feeder boat every time a female guest is on board. This is in addition to life jackets on the boat and safety tubes placed across the ship. Inside the nightclub, staff members stay attentive without being intrusive, keeping both decks comfortable for solo visitors as well as groups.

Timings and weekly highlights

The Nautilus operates from noon to midnight on Sundays and Tuesdays, and until 2am from Wednesday to Saturday. It remains closed on Mondays.

Friday evenings feature a dedicated Ladies Night, with complimentary handcrafted cocktails and shooters from 8pm to 11pm.

Location: Ganges Queen 1, Fairley Place (Entry from BBD Bag Railway Station Red Gate, walk straight to the Nautilus Podium)

Contact: 91477 62462 / 91477 42462