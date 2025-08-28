Sweet, flavourful and quirky: ‘Ugly cute’ edible Labubus take over Kolkata’s dessert scene

Labubus have sprung out of viral Instagram reels and landed straight into dessert boxes in Kolkata. These “ugly cute” dolls — loved by many and loathed by some — are now adorning pastries, cookies, cakes and even lollipops in the city. Here’s where you can find them!

Lille

1 7

ADVERTISEMENT

The French-inspired dessert parlour, Lille, has recently embraced the trend with its very own Labubu pastry. The pastry is sleek, refined and plated beautifully with that mischievous Labubu face. It is made with dark chocolate mudpie, filled with caramel mousse and caramelised cornflakes.

Pocket pinch: Rs 255

Address: 18A, Park St, Park Street area, Kolkata: 700071

Krazy For Chocolates

2 7

One of Kolkata’s popular dessert chains, Krazy For Chocolates, has turned Labubu into bite-sized joy with their chocolate lollipops. Imagine munching on your favourite chocolate shaped like the furry toy figure.

Pocket Pinch: Rs 92 per piece

Address: Across all outlets

Little Pleasures

3 7

Known for their artistic desserts, Little Pleasures has nailed the Labubu trend with buttery vanilla iced cookies decorated with royal icing. Each cookie is a tiny piece of art featuring Labubu’s playful expression in bright colours.

Pocket Pinch: Rs 300

Address: 1st floor, Regency Building, 6, Picasso Bithi, Elgin, Kolkata: 700017

Flurys

The iconic Flurys was quick to jump on the bandwagon. Their bakers rolled out Labubu-inspired cakes, pastries and cookies that add a fun, playful edge to their timeless charm.

Address: Across all outlets

Pinkk Sugars

4 7

At Pinkk Sugars, the Labubu dolls adorn the shelf as themed bento cake. These mini cakes are already loved for their compact size and cuteness, but with Labubu’s quirky face piped on top, they’re almost too adorable to cut into.

Address: AD-37, AD Block, Sector 1, Bidhannagar, Kolkata: 700064

Contact: 098367 78000

BNB Food Experiences

5 7

This home baker has carved a niche by creating customised Labubu celebration cakes. Whether it’s a birthday, anniversary or just a theme party, Labubu shows up in frosting and fondant with unique designs for every client. Expect a cake that’s as personalised as it is quirky, making celebrations special.

Contact: 96741 41733 to place order

Bakingo

6 7

Bakingo’s Labubu cupcake is for those who want something indulgent yet easy to share. The set features four cupcakes — two tangy blueberry and two classic vanilla — that are soft, moist and loaded with flavour. Each cupcake comes topped with Labubu designs.

Pocket pinch: Rs 449 for four

Address: 10B, Hara Mohan Ghosh Ln, Phool Bagan, Beleghata, Kolkata: 700085

Kreamz

7 7

Kreamz has gone the extra mile with their Labubu cake that looks furry on the outside and is bursting with black currant flavour inside. The attention to detail makes it stand out — it’s cute, funny and a little wild, just like the doll itself.

Pocket pinch: Rs 350

Address: Across all outlets