Why persimmon, the ‘immortal fruit’, is the new exotic favourite in Kolkata markets

Persimmon has made its way into Kolkata’s winter fruit bowls. Once seen only in gourmet stores or imported as a premium item, the fruit is now showing up in neighbourhood markets. With its glossy orange skin and tomato-like shape, the fruit is turning heads and has become a winter sensation.

At Chandni Chowk market, MD Iftekhar Ansari, a fruit-seller, explained how the supply chain has changed. He said, “Persimmons were earlier imported in small consignments from Japan, which made them expensive and rare. It was a Chinese fruit, but we would mostly receive it from Japan at very high prices. With farms in Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir now cultivating the fruit, availability has improved, and demand has grown.”

Prices hover around Rs 250 a kilo, reinforcing its image as a premium winter treat.

What makes the persimmon special

Persimmon is widely known as the ‘immortal fruit’. The season runs from October to December, and the fruit is mostly found in China, Japan and parts of Korea. In India, Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Darjeeling grow it in small quantities. Different regions call it by different names, such as Ram Phal, Anlak, Lukum, Amarphal and Rampal.

Nutritionist Jayati of AM Medical Centre said the fruit may look like a tomato, but carries far more nutrients. “It contains much higher amounts of Vitamin C and Vitamin A. It is also very rich in fibre, almost twice as much fibre as an apple. The fruit contains natural sugars like sucrose and fructose,” she said. According to her, its antioxidant-rich profile makes it a good choice for daily consumption during the season, but only in moderation.

“A medium-sized persimmon contains around 21 grams of sugar. Its high fibre content helps reduce sugar spikes, making it safer for diabetics to consume occasionally in limited portions,” she said. Jayati added that people with diabetes can eat it in small quantities, while kidney patients should avoid it completely. She also warned that the fruit has a significant amount of soluble tannins, which can react with stomach acid and cause digestive discomfort. “It is best consumed in moderation,” she said.

Taste, texture and how to enjoy it

Kolkata shoppers, who are buying the fruit for the first time, often compare its appearance to a shiny, oversized orange tomato. The flavour is mild, sweet and honey-like. When fully ripe, the fruit becomes soft and almost custard-like. The texture is smooth on the tongue, and its sweetness is gentle, not sharp. Some sellers also stock the firmer variety, which is crisp like an apple.

The fruit can be eaten on its own with or without the skin, or sliced fresh. It pairs well with salads, breakfast bowls, yoghurt or oatmeal. Many prefer to chill it before eating, which enhances its natural sweetness. Ripe persimmons can also be used in desserts or smoothies. Because the fruit is filling and high in fibre, it works well as a mid-morning snack.