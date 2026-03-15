No cooking gas? Efficient electric kitchen appliances to consider during the LPG crisis

With LPG supply disruptions affecting Kolkata, many are looking for practical alternatives to gas stoves. From induction cookers and microwaves to newer AI-powered cooking systems and even charcoal stoves, several appliances can help prepare everyday meals without relying on gas.

Induction cooker

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One of the most in-demand alternatives to LPG is now an induction cooker, which heats cookware directly using electromagnetic energy. It is efficient and quick for daily cooking and works well for all kinds of recipes. Depending on the heat setting, most induction cooktops consume around 1,200 to 2,000 watts per hour.

Air fryer

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Let induction handle the curries and gravies, while the frying is done in an air fryer. It can handle roasting, grilling and frying with very little oil. Most air fryers consume between 1,200 and 1,800 watts of electricity.

Microwave oven

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This is the right time to utilise your microwave oven beyond heating food. Learn easy recipes and hacks to use the microwave. It can significantly reduce gas utilisation. The power consumption is around 800 to 1,500 watts, depending on the model.

Multi-purpose electric kettle

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For years, an electric kettle has been a lifesaver for hostel and PG residents. Beyond boiling water, it can also be used to cook instant noodles, boil rice and eggs, make soup, dal and other gravies. This makes it handy during gas shortages. An electric kettles consume between 1,000 and 1,500 watts.

Electric hot plate or infrared cooktop

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As induction cookers fly off shelves, you can buy an electric hot plate that works like a traditional stove. It is also more convenient as it allows users to cook in regular pots and pans without the hassle of buying induction base cookware. These appliances typically consume about 1,000 to 1,500 watts.

Roti maker

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Making rotis on an induction or microwave is difficult, as there is no direct flame involved. In this case, a roti maker can help prepare those round and puffed chapatis quickly. Most roti makers operate at around 800 to 1,200 watts.

Charcoal cooking stove

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And if you are worried about your electricity bill, a charcoal stove is a great non-electric option. When both LPG and electricity are concerns, these stoves use charcoal or briquettes as fuel. However, this can only be used outdoors or in well-ventilated spaces.

AI cooking assistant

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If you want to take this opportunity and invest in something that would upgrade your kitchen, then certain AI cooking assistants are a smart appliance to check out. It can chop, stir, cook and follow guided recipes through a connected system, and it is designed to automate cooking processes. It will help reduce the need for multiple appliances. These devices typically consume about 1,000 to 1,500 watts.