Letters to the editor: When momos cost Rs 85 lakh

Golden bites

Sir — Data show that Indians consume roughly 1.5 million momos each day. Is it any wonder then that a Class VII student from Deoria in Uttar Pradesh village thought that the snack is worth its weight in gold? The boy allegedly bartered family jewellery worth Rs 85 lakh with a local food vendor to have his daily fix of the beloved snack after he ran out of pocket money. After the theft was discovered, the police registered a first information report and arrested a man and a woman; they are searching for a third suspect and the stolen items. While it is strange that the child had easy access to such valuables, this incident underscores an important lacuna. Children must be given early lessons in financial transactions at school so that they are not duped.

Aditi Roy,

Mumbai

Communal slide

Sir — In the article, “A Hin­du Pakistan?” (Feb 7), the renowned historian, Ra­machandra Guha, highlights the perils of majoritarianism and forewarns that the rise of the Bharatiya Janata Party will be disastrous for India. The author rightly draws parallels with countries like Pakistan, Iran under the Ayatollahs, Sri Lanka under Buddhist chauvinists, Israel under rabbis and Bangladesh’s recent turn towards fundamentalism. It is clear that the government in India wishes to make the majority religion central to the idea of this nation; this will be disastrous.

Jahar Saha,

Calcutta

Sir — Although India and Pakistan were born as independent nations at the same time, the former fared better than its neighbour in terms of religious harmony in the early days. The lion’s share of the credit for this must go to the founding members of the newly-independent India who lay stress on communal amity and the uplift of the downtrodden. In contrast, ‘New India’ is witnessing nothing but a dreadful deterioration on all these fronts since 2014.

Kajal Chatterjee,

North 24 Parganas

Sir — Ramchandra Guha’s article was saddening. He correctly noted the lack of Muslim representation in Parliament and state assemblies, among other factors, to describe the degradation of minorities to second-class citizens. This reflects a decay in the constitutional ethos of secularism and demands urgent democratic course correction.

T. Ramadas,

Visakhapatnam

Fruitful visit

Sir — Narendra Modi’s visit to Malaysia marks a pivotal moment in the history of the two nations (“India, Malaysia push for trade in local currencies”, Feb 9). This collaboration will inspire progress, propelling India towards a brighter, more self-reliant future.

T.S. Karthik,

Chennai

Sir — India and Malaysia have agreed to expand cooperation in trade, defence, energy, advanced manufacturing and semiconductors as well as reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining peace in the Indo-Pacific. Eleven agreements were signed between the two nations, trade in local currencies was promoted, and all forms of terrorism strongly condemned.

For middle-class Indians, the partnership promises lower transaction costs, cheaper imports, more skilled jobs, affordable electronics, and better opportunities for professionals, students and small businesses, easing everyday economic pressures.

R.S. Narula,

Patiala

Sir — Malaysia joined India in strongly condemning cross-border terrorism. While similar joint statements issued earlier, too, had condemned terrorism in all its forms, on this occasion, it also specifically mentioned cross-border terrorism, an expression that helps India flag Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. This is encouraging for India’s standing in the subcontinent.

Khokan Das,

Calcutta

Sir — It is heartening that India is pursuing its Act East Policy with enthusiasm. Malaysia has been India’s Comprehensive Strategic Partner since 2024, and diplomatic visits and trade cooperation between the two Asian powers are welcome. We hope that Narendra Modi’s visit to that country will strengthen bilateral relations.

Kirti Wadhawan,

Kanpur

Sir — It has become a practice for the prime minister to be away from the country whenever tough issues crop up. Narendra Modi should have postponed his Malaysian trip when the country is forced to face economic chaos due to the trade deal with the United States of America. Serious concerns also linger in the minds of the people over the revelations of former army chief, M.M. Naravane, regarding Modi’s conduct

during the India-China conflict in 2020.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai

Proud moment

Sir — It is a matter of great pride for Assam and India that Lovlina Borgohain won the gold medal at the BOXAM Elite International 2026 boxing tournament. The Olympic bronze medallist from Assam delivered a stellar performance in the women’s 75-kilogramme category, showcasing her trademark control, composure and skill. Her triumph was the outcome of a dominant campaign led by India. The Indian contingent topped the medals table with nine gold medals overall along with three silver and seven bronzes. Borgohain’s achievement adds another shining star to her illustrious career.

Rupak G. Duarah,

Guwahati

Sir — India’s performan­ce at the BOXAM Elite In­ter­national 2026 signals depth. Nine gold medals against a strong international opposition reflect systematic preparation. The women’s clean sweep in seven finals demonstrates composure under pressure.

Sahir Alam,

Calcutta