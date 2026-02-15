Roses with thorns: Editorial on the attitude of young Indians to Valentine's Day

Another Valentine’s Day has come and gone, leaving a deepening mark on India’s retail and cultural fabrics. The value for the Indian retail market for Valentine’s Day rose from about Rs 15,000 crore in 2021 to roughly Rs 28,500 crore in 2025; it was expected to reach around Rs 32,000 crore in 2026. In Calcutta alone, commercial activity during Valentine’s week was projected to generate sales worth Rs 800 crore this year. Flowers, chocolates, personalised gifts and curated experiences remain central to this burgeoning romance with commo­dification of affection. Yet, even as the commercial footprint of this celebration acquires depth, the attitudes of young Indians towards the meaning of romance and long-term commitment are shifting. Studies show young people are growing cautious about the long arc of relationships, partnerships and marriage. A survey by a dating app found that over 39% of single Indian daters above 28 view marriage as optional rather than a milestone that must be achieved. Data from the National Statistics Office’s 2022 Youth in India report show that 23% of young Indians explicitly expressed no interest in marriage. Gen Z’s approach to dating is even more dire: 73% of Gen-Z respondents said they were not ready for a committed relationship, highlighting ambivalence about labels and permanence.

The data patterns point to an intriguing, emerging distinction. Energetic participation in Valen­tine’s Day rituals does not necessarily imply faith in love. The occasion functions as a cultural frame for expressing affection, spending time with valued people, and enjoying a moment of celebration. But long-term relational choices — including decisions about marriage — are influenced by a wider set of considerations and constraints. Economic and aspirational factors play a role. Many young Indians prioritise education, careers and financial stability before formalising commitments, a trend that is reflected in surveys showing that large proportions of youth place career and personal values above early romantic involvement. Environmental anxiety is another factor that keeps Gen Z from committing to long-term relationships. What is more, the younger generation no longer believes that an expression of love must be restricted to a romantic partner. A 2023 Tinder survey reported that 90% of Gen Z Indians use such platforms not only for romance but also for friendship and broader social connection. Cultural practices such as the celebration of Galentine’s Day, a day dedicated to platonic friendships, illustrate this complexity.

The coexistence of robust ‘romantic’ celebration and scepticism towards traditional ideas concerning romantic re­lationships can be reconciled by acknowledging a simple truth: people can value means to express human connection without anchoring those expressions to conventional scripts. Valentine’s Day need not be reduced to a day about romantic love. It can be an occasion for many forms of affection — romantic, platonic, familial and even self-love. Reframing the occasion in this way explains its popularity and relevance in the modern day. While people still want companionship and ways of expressing and recognising bonds that sustain the former, changing attitudes toward marriage and commitment reveal a younger generation that seeks depth over conformity, clarity over tradition, and autonomy alongside affection. This allows Valentine’s Day to retain its place in the calendar while being aligned with how the modern generation negotiates intimacy and personal choices.