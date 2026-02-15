UC Berkeley student from Karnataka found dead in California

A 22-year-old Indian postgraduate student who went missing in the United States earlier this week has been found dead, the Indian Consulate in San Francisco confirmed on Saturday (local time).

Saketh Sreenivasaiah, from Karnataka, was enrolled in the Master of Science programme at University of California, Berkeley. He had been reported missing since Monday.

In a post on X, the Consulate said, “The Consulate deeply regrets to inform that local police have confirmed the recovery of the body of the missing Indian student, Saketh Sreenivasaiah.”

Extending condolences to his family, it added that it “stands ready to provide all necessary assistance to the family, including coordination with local authorities and arrangements for the repatriation of mortal remains to India at the earliest.”

“Our consular officers are in direct contact with the family and will support them with all required formalities and services,” the statement said.

According to The Berkeley Scanner, Sreenivasaiah’s backpack, containing his passport and laptop, was found on a doorstep in the Park Hills neighbourhood. Local police had earlier appealed to residents for any information that could help trace him.

Details about the circumstances of his death have not been made public yet. The investigation is ongoing.