Daughter fights grief and sits for HS exam, Malda student's determination wins accolades

Samiya Parvin, an 18-year-old student in Malda, overcame the profound grief of losing her father and appeared for her English paper in the final semester of the higher secondary examinations on Friday, within a few hours of his death.

The girl's unwavering commitment to her education amazed teachers and academics alike, who lauded her extraordinary determination.

A student of Naimouja High School in Kaliachak 1 block of the district, Samiya is currently appearing for the fourth semester of the HS examinations at Kaliachak Girls’ High School. She stays at Haji-Altafpara in Kaliachak.

Her father, Mohammad Hayat Biswas, 66, earned a living by peddling stainless-steel household items, travelling from place to place.

On Thursday night, shortly after returning home, he complained of acute chest pain and was rushed to a local doctor. At that time, Samiya was preparing for her English exam scheduled for the following morning.

Despite all possible efforts by family members, the elderly vendor passed away in the early hours of Friday. His body was brought home soon after.

The sudden loss shattered the teenager. Torn between grief and responsibility, she ultimately chose to sit for her examination, honouring her father’s constant encouragement to excel in her studies. Her family stood firmly by her decision.

“I decided to go ahead and write the paper, especially because my father used to encourage me constantly to keep up my studies,” said the girl.

When the examination began at 10am, Samiya arrived at the venue on time. Deeply shaken yet resolute, she began writing her paper, holding back tears through sheer determination.

Rabiul Hoque, a nominee of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) who was present at the examination centre, said: “I live just a few yards from Samiya’s house. I knew about her tragedy and did not expect her to come to the examination hall. But when I saw her writing her paper, I tried to console her and appreciated her courage. It was then that she broke down in tears. Even my eyes became moist.”

By the time Samiya returned home, her father’s last rites had already taken place. She could not even have a final glimpse of her beloved “Abbu”.

“Even after the tragedy, she wants to sit for the remaining papers as well and is preparing for studies,” said a relative.

Mohammad Basirul Islam, the joint convener of the committee that conducts the HS examinations in Malda district, appreciated her resolve.

“Samiya has set an inspiring example. She would be provided with all necessary support to complete the rest of her examinations,” he said.