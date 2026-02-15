MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
US Department of Justice sends letter to lawmakers on Epstein files redactions

The letter also includes an extensive list of high-profile people or 'politically exposed persons' referenced in the files

Reuters Published 15.02.26, 11:51 AM
Jeffrey Epstein

The US Department of Justice sent a letter to lawmakers regarding redactions in the files pertaining to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Politico reported on Saturday.

The letter, required by law, includes a general description of the types of redactions made, and a list of notable people mentioned in the files in any way.

The letter also includes an extensive list of high-profile people or "politically exposed persons" referenced in the files, even if they had no interactions with Epstein or his longtime associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, but were mentioned in sources such as press clippings.

The letter, sent to the leaders of the Senate and House Judiciary committees, does not state in what context a name appears. The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

