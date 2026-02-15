Letters to the editor: Casting choice blurs Heathcliff’s racial identity in 'Wuthering Heights'

Softer lens

Sir — Renewed attention to Emerald Fennell’s adaptation of Wuthering Heights has brought Heathcliff’s racial identity back into public discussion. In the novel, he is repeatedly described as dark-skinned, foreign and hence socially suspect. Casting Jacob Elordi, a fair-skinned performer, inevitably alters that emphasis. The focus shifts towards temperament and romance rather than racialised Otherness. Heathcliff’s treatment as a racial outsider risks being softened into mere class prejudice or personal cruelty. That choice narrows the historical lens through which audiences encounter the character.

Yashodhara Sen,

Calcutta

New chapter

Sir — The decisive victory of the Bangladesh Na­tion­alist Party in the recent polls in our neighbouring country marks a clear turning point in Bangladesh’s political transition (“A clear verdict”, Feb 14). The BNP leader, Tarique Rahman, now carries the responsibility of restoring public trust after a turbulent period. The accompanying referendum on constitutional reform shows that voters want limits on executive power and stronger institutions. Stability will depend on whether these reforms are implemented fairly and transparently. A strong mandate offers opportunity, yet it also demands restraint and accountability from the incoming government.

Abhilasha Gupta,

Calcutta

Sir — The conclusion of Bangladesh’s election has ended months of uncertainty following the removal of Sheikh Hasina and the ban on the Awami League. The absence of long-standing rivals has altered the political landscape. Even though the BNP secured a significant majority, ideological debates that are represented by the Jamaat-e-Islami are likely to intensify. Safeguarding minority rights and civil liberties must remain central to governance. Electoral legitimacy is important, but long-term stability depends on how responsibly power is exercised.

Annesha Ghosh,

Calcutta

Sir — The constitutional referendum held alongside the general election in Bangladesh deserves careful attention. Over 60% of voters supported reforms designed to curb concentration of power in the prime minister’s office. This reflects public concern about past excesses under different administrations, including the BNP. Reform should strengthen institutions rather than weaken voices in the Opposition. Transparency in drafting a new Consti­tution will determine whether these changes deepen democracy or create new tensions within Bangladesh’s political system.

Anupam Neogi,

Calcutta

Sir — India must respond thoughtfully to the emergence of a BNP government. Narendra Modi’s prompt conversation with Tarique Rahman signals willingness to engage. Relations between the two countries have often fluctuated in accordance with the political leadership in Dhaka. Constructive dialogue on trade, migration and border management will serve mutual interests. Emotional reliance on past alliances should give way to pragmatic cooperation.

Aranya Sanyal,

Calcutta

Sir — The Jamaat-e-Islami’s wider parliamentary presence signals a shift in Bangladesh’s electoral mood. Although it remains outside government, its influence has expanded. Public debate on religion and national identity is likely to grow sharper. Such discussions need not threaten democracy if institutions remain impartial. The true measure of progress will be protection of minorities and adherence to constitutional safeguards.

Chitra Ghosh,

Calcutta

Sir — Tarique Rahman’s administration faces the immediate challenge of improving law and order while pursuing economic recovery.

G. Dasgupta,

Calcutta