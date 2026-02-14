Letters to the editor: AI won't solve Ahmedabad's stray cow problem

Wrong approach

Sir — The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation’s plan to use Artificial Intelli­gence and biometrics to identify stray cows addresses symptoms rather than causes. Cow vigilantism has weakened livestock markets and rural incomes. Owners of ageing animals have few lawful options open to them. They can be fined for stray cattle, yet there are no adequate shelters for unproductive cows. Penalising owners for stray bovines ignores this reality. State authorities have failed to curb vigilantism; they must create funded shelters and compensation schemes instead of shifting the burden onto farmers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Geeta Sharma,

Jaipur

Partisan conduct

Sir — A parliamentary democracy survives on debate and deliberations. However, in this budget session of Parliament, a series of incidents reflected the blatant partisan role of the Speaker, Om Birla (“Stormy house”, Feb 11). He denied the leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, a chance to speak in the House. It is the need of the hour to protect democracy and to remind the Speaker to be less partisan.

Nibedita Das,

North 24 Parganas

Sir — Institutions of democracy are being denigrated by the brute force of majoritarianism. Rahul Gandhi was not allowed to speak in Parliament by misusing rules. The National Democratic Alliance wanted to brush the truth that the leader of the Opposition wanted to air under the carpet. Because of his repeated biased and partisan conduct, Om Birla has to face a no-confidence motion.

P.K. Sharma,

Barnala, Punjab

Beloved airwaves

Sir — Yesterday was World Radio Day. Radio is a powerful tool that can spread information, create awareness, impart education, entertain masses and save lives. It is inexpensive and easily accessible, making it appealing to the masses. Disaster management personnel always look to the radio to disseminate news and curb rumours. The radio can also give voice to the voiceless. It is a philosophical medium that retains people’s attention span for the longest time.

Ganapathi Bhat,

Akola, Maharashtra

Sir — Like in other parts of India, in West Bengal too, the radio has a strong fan base. On the one hand, it is an indispensable part of the daily lives of young Bengalis. Youngsters listening to FM on their earphones is a common sight on public transport. On the other hand, earlier generations’ favourite radio broadcaster remains Akashvani even now. This is explained by the immense popularity of Akashvani’s age-old programmes like Pratyahiki, Anurodher Asor, Sobinoy Ni­bedon to this day. It is heartening to see so much love for the radio among Bengalis.

Sourish Misra,

Calcutta

Water crisis

Sir — Recent reports from the Central Ground Water Board highlight the persistent threat of arsenic contamination in India’s groundwater, thereby posing a severe public health crisis. Authorities must accelerate mitigation through widespread testing, alternative safe sources and public education. States must take steps to safeguard public health.

Rupak G. Duarah,

Guwahati

Progressive step

Sir — Although the step comes late, we are glad that the Coimbatore Corporation is mulling converting the free breakfast scheme for cleanliness workers into a mid-day meal programme. This is a progressive and laudable gesture. We sincerely hope that this will be implemented before the announcement of dates for the Tamil Nadu assembly elections and that it will be continued by the new Tamil Nadu government, irrespective of which party comes to power.

N. Mahadevan,

Chennai