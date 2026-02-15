Bangladesh to invite Modi, other regional leaders for Tarique Rahman's swearing-in ceremony

Bangladesh is learnt to be in the process of inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other regional leaders to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the country's next prime minister, Tarique Rahman, on February 17, people familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

It is learnt that Dhaka has already communicated its plan to New Delhi.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which clinched a landslide victory in 13th parliamentary polls, on Saturday said it looked forward to constructive engagement with India with a shared commitment to peace and stability in South Asia.

Rahman's BNP has indicated that the leaders of several countries in the region would be invited for the ceremony.

There is no official word on the invitation yet.

Modi is unlikely to travel to Dhaka as he is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai on February 17.

New Delhi may send a senior government functionary to attend Rahman's swearing-in ceremony, it is learnt.

In a phone conversation with Rahman on 13 February, Modi congratulated the BNP leader on his party's remarkable victory in the Bangladesh parliamentary election.

"I conveyed my best wishes and support in his endeavour to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Bangladesh," Modi said after the call.

"As two close neighbours with deep-rooted historical and cultural ties, I reaffirmed India's continued commitment to the peace, progress, and prosperity of both our peoples," he said.

The 13th parliamentary election assumed significance as it was held after a period of tumultuous political vacuum, instability and fragile security situation including widespread attacks on minorities after the student-led protests brought down the 15-year rule of Sheikh Hasina in August 2024.

Hasina fled to India on August 5, 2024 and three days later, Muhammad Yunus took over as the Chief Adviser of the Interim government, under whose tenure Dhaka's relations with New Delhi witnessed a significant downturn.

On Saturday, apart from their reply to Modi's message on X, the BNP posted multiple 'thank you' messages on the platform thanking leaders and heads of the governments from South Asian countries, including Pakistan, the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, and even China.