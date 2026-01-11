Letters to the editor: Prada's tea-inspired perfume is beyond the reach of most tea drinkers

Costly scent

Sir — Luxury brands often search the globe for inspiration and Prada, which landed in trouble last year for appropriating the Kolhapuri chappal, has now discovered the humble cup of chai. The result is Infusion de Santal Chai, a perfume priced beyond the reach of most people who actually drink chai every day. In fact, Rs 17,000, the price of the perfume, could purchase close to 1700 cups of tea. The irony is difficult to ignore. Chai is loved because it is ordinary and shared across class lines. Dressing it up as an exclusive fragrance risks draining it of the very comfort that Prada claims to celebrate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aparna Chattopadhyay,

Calcutta

Come clean

Sir — Scientific research in India seems to be a lost cause given the control of the saffron ecosystem over the State’s purse-strings. The Panchagavya research project in Madhya Pradesh which was supposed to find a cure for cancer appears to have spent nearly two crore rupees on cow dung, urine, travel, furniture, and vehicles while producing little clarity on outcomes. Cancer treatment demands rigour, evidence, and restraint with public money. If traditional remedies are to be studied seriously, the accounting must be as clean as the claims are ambitious.

Rohit Kulkarni,

Mumbai

Sir — Public money demands clear ans­wers. Reports about the Panchagavya research project at the Nanaji Deshmukh Veterinary Science University raise basic questions about State spending and oversight. Investigators allege that materials like cow dung and cow urine were billed far above market prices. Expenses on travel, vehicles, furniture and equipment also appear poorly justified. Cancer research carries moral weight. The Madhya Pradesh government should publish the full report and explain how safeguards failed.

Meenakshi Behera,

Calcutta

Sir — News of alleged irregularities at a veterinary university would unsettle ordinary readers. Nearly two crore rupees reportedly went on items that should have cost far less. Independent reviews, published data and measurable outcomes are essential when public funds support scientific research, especially on health.

Saurabh Tripathi,

Patna

Endurance matters

Sir — The recent assessment of Bazball raises important points about Test cricket’s nature. The approach championed by the English coach, Brendon McCullum, aimed to inject urgency and entertainment into a long format. Results showed that aggression alone cannot address varied conditions. Tours of India and Australia exposed limits against spin and demanding pitches. Test cricket rewards adaptability, technical skill and patience. Strategies that ignore these elements struggle to endure. Innovation remains welcome, yet it must operate within the format’s established demands.

Nandita Ghosh,

Calcutta

Sir — Bazball’s decline should not surprise careful observers. Test cricket varies widely across countries. Pitches, weather and bowling attacks demand different responses. England persisted with constant aggression despite clear warning signs in India. Spin bowling exposed technical gaps and decision-making errors. The strategy lacked adjustment. This episode shows that longform cricket resists simple formulas. Teams must prepare for diversity rather than pursue universal solutions. Respect for conditions remains central to competitive Test performances.

K. Subramanian,

Chennai

Sir — Test cricket has survived because it values judgement and endurance. Tactical flexibility matters more than ideology.

P. Khandelwal,

Calcutta