Rajpal Yadav thanks Salman Khan after walking out of jail? Truth behind viral video

A video of actor Rajpal Yadav, currently lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with cheque bounce cases, has gone viral on social media with claims that he has been granted bail and has thanked Salman Khan for financial assistance.

However, the claim is false. The viral clip is eight years old and unrelated to his present legal situation.

In the video circulating online, Rajpal Yadav is heard saying, “Salman bhai is like an elder brother. Sitting at home with Salman bhai, I feel very happy being with him. There are very few people like Salman bhai in our industry. He always stands up for people. For the past 20 years, I have continuously done 10–12 films with Salman bhai. I feel completely relieved and wish him well.”

The clip is being shared with the claim that Yadav secured bail in the cheque bounce case and expressed gratitude to Salman Khan for financial help. However, the video dates back eight years. It was recorded in 2018 when Salman Khan was granted bail in the blackbuck case. Rajpal Yadav was speaking about Salman’s bail in the video.

Meanwhile, Yadav’s bail plea was heard in the Delhi High Court on February 12. The court rejected his application and also pulled up the actor during the proceedings.

The High Court questioned why Yadav was seeking to have his sentence set aside when he had earlier admitted to borrowing the money and promising repayment. The court asked on what grounds he was now seeking a stay on the sentence.

In response, Yadav’s counsel submitted that the actor had informed the court earlier that he wanted to settle the matter. The lawyer argued that Yadav had surrendered before the court to honour his commitment and resolve the dispute. Of the Rs 5 crore invested in the film, more than Rs 3 crore has already been repaid, the court was told.

The bench, however, expressed displeasure, stating it was unclear why the issue was being argued again. The court observed that Yadav had earlier filed a petition promising repayment but failed to make payments for years. His surrender to jail was a consequence of non-compliance with previous court orders.

“You were given 25–30 opportunities. Why do you want to reopen the case now? You must explain the delay in payment. I may have sympathy for you, but the law is the law. If you are ready to deposit the amount, the hearing will continue,” the court remarked.

Yadav’s counsel said the actor was prepared to deposit the money in court but sought bail citing a family wedding.

The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for February 16. Until then, Rajpal Yadav will remain in Tihar Jail.

In 2010, Rajpal Yadav had borrowed Rs 5 crore from a private firm, Murli Projects Private Limited, to produce the film Ata Pata Lapata. The film failed at the box office, and Yadav faced financial difficulties. He was unable to repay the loan on time.

The cheques issued by him at the time of taking the loan reportedly bounced, following which a complaint was filed against him. Although there was a settlement between the parties, the full payment was not made, and interest accumulated over time, significantly increasing the total liability.

In 2018, a Delhi court in Karkardooma convicted Yadav and sentenced him to six months in jail. He subsequently approached higher courts and was granted relief on multiple occasions after assuring payment and settlement.

After Yadav went to jail, several Bollywood celebrities and politicians — including actors Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, Sonu Sood, filmmaker David Dhawan and politician Tej Pratap Yadav — pledged support to him.