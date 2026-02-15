Munich Summit: Rubio lays down conditions for Europe; Newsom calls Trump ‘temporary’

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s address at the Munich Security Summit on Saturday signalled that Washington is willing to “rebuild” transatlantic ties but on terms set by the United States.

Rubio emphasised shared cultural heritage, Christianity, border security, and rolling back climate policies. Europe, he warned, needed a reformed value system, not just higher defense budgets.

A discordant note was struck a day earlier by California governor Gavin Newsom at the summit.

"If there's nothing else I can communicate today," he said on Friday, "Donald Trump is temporary. He'll be gone in three years. California is a stable and reliable partner in this space. And it's important for folks to understand the temporary nature of this current administration in relation to the issue of climate change and climate policy."

Rubio’s message outlined conditional support, tied to American priorities, while Newsom reassured Europe that the current administration’s approach was temporary.

Even if his remarks had faced criticism, other US politicians offered a calmer perspective.

Newsom was among dozens of legislators and governors attending, including Democrats who may compete for the 2028 presidential nomination.

Many stressed the US would continue as a strong partner to Europe, echoing Rubio’s reassurance but without cultural critiques.

"The reason we're here is to provide reassurance that we understand how important our European allies are," Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire said.

Republican Senator Thom Tillis added that the US and Europe were not in a "civil war," cautioning allies not to get caught up in the "rhetoric of American politics."

Trump imposed steep tariffs on trading partners, sought to reshape the international order, and emphasised American military power while refocusing foreign policy on the western hemisphere.

Trump has imposed a general 15 per cent tariff on most European Union exports to the US as part of a 2025 trade deal.

Threats of 10 per cent tariffs on eight European countries - Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, France, Germany, Netherlands, and the UK, over Greenland disputes were announced in January but later withdrawn before implementation.

His repeated interest in Greenland, repeated before leaving the White House for Florida, has led Europe into a huddle.

Virginia Senator Mark Warner warned that the President's talk of nationalising elections and imposing strict voter ID requirements could threaten the fairness of November’s midterm elections.

"I never thought I would say that in 2026 America," he said.

Senators Mark Kelly and Elissa Slotkin, recently targeted by an unsuccessful DOJ indictment for urging soldiers to disregard "illegal" orders, spoke of the administration’s scrutiny.

Slotkin said America was "going through something profound," adding, "We'll get through it."

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez drew attention by linking growing wealth inequality to the rise of authoritarian governments.

"It is of the utmost urgency that we get our economic houses in order and deliver material gains for the working class," she said. "Otherwise, we will fall into a more isolated world governed by authoritarians who also do not deliver to working people."

Arizona Senator Ruben Gallego said, "Right now, Europe just wants us to be better, right? And I think this has been a very good conference to reassure nerves. Sometimes you have to remind them that this is not all Trump ... We're still here."

Rubio’s speech reflected relief after a year of tension over Ukraine and Greenland. Yet applause masked a sharper policy message: Europe must align with US priorities or risk losing the partnership.

Rubio mentioned Ukraine only during post-speech questions, suggesting the Trump administration was unsure whether Russia truly sought peace.

Greenland was absent from his speech, while Ukraine received limited attention.