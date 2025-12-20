Letters to the editor: Delhi government bans firewood tandoors in eateries to control AQI

Innocent smoke

Sir — It is great news that the Delhi government has finally identified the main cause behind the capital’s persistently high Air Quality Index. It is neither fossil fuel emissions nor construction activity, but food. The move to ban firewood tandoors in eateries seems to be a lazy attempt to control air pollution, especially when industrial smoke and commercial emissions have not been subjected to any direct ban. This decision has justifiably invited mockery. Instead of diesel trucks, construction dust storms, and firecrackers during Diwali celebrations, it is the humble tandoori naan that is being put in the dock.

ADVERTISEMENT

Niladri Roy,

New Delhi

Soft target

Sir — The recent anti-India protests at the Indian high commission in Dhaka were a grave violation of Article 22 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations which defines the inviolability of diplomatic mission premises (“India mission in Dhaka targeted”, Dec 18). As India navigates the headwinds of its currently strained ties with Bangladesh, it should focus on negotiations to ensure regional peace and security. This is crucial in the backdrop of its challenges with both China and Pakistan.

Prasun Kumar Dutta,

West Midnapore

Sir — The Indian high commission in Dhaka will henceforward remain a focal point for protesters who are demanding the extradition of the former premier, Sheikh Hasina, who is in exile in India. Bangladesh’s interim government has requested India to extradite Hasina, who was ousted following the students’ uprising last year.

Murtaza Ahmad,

Calcutta

Two sides

Sir — By moving an impeachment motion against the Madras High Court judge, G.R. Swaminathan, who allowed the Subra­maniya Swamy Temple in Madurai to light a lamp on a stone pillar near a dargah, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in Tamil Nadu has set a disturbing precedent. The DMK has argued that the order contradicts a 2017 division bench judgment and could potentially lead to communal tensions and law and order issues. Using impeachment as a political tool risks undermining judicial independence. It also intimidates judges into delivering rulings that are inconvenient to the government.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan, Tamil Nadu

Sir — Judges are expected to be impartial and have a secular outlook. But Justice G.R. Swaminathan’s conduct raised concerns about undue favouritism. Given the numerical strength of the ruling regime in Parliament, there is little chance of his impeachment. But the Opposition’s move will serve as a warning to judges who are prone to being prejudiced and pronouncing one-sided judgments.

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Sir — DMK legislators have every right to disagree with G.R. Swaminathan’s ruling. Impeachment, however, is an extreme step, meant to be invoked only in cases where there is a prima facie case of incapacity or misbehaviour. What is to stop governments across the country from blaming the umpire every time they lose a case?

Khokan Das,

Calcutta

Rooted bias

Sir — The rule in Karnataka that mandates the father’s name in official documents for children of sex workers, gender minorities, Devadasis, and single women shows how deeply patriarchy is coded into our welfare systems. By prioritising lineage over lived reality, the authorities erase single mothers as legal parents and punish children for circumstances beyond their control. Education and dignity cannot be made conditional. When technology hardens injustice into mandatory fields, policy must counter it with humanity.

Vijaykumar H.K.,

Raichur, Karnataka