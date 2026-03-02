Sourav Ganguly, Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh to Kerala leaders, everybody is now Sanju Samson fan

Sanju Samson’s exceptional display of skill and composure has drawn praise from fans, former players, celebrities and leaders alike. His confident stroke play and ability to anchor the 97 innings under pressure played a crucial role in carrying India into the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals.

The Kerala batter paced his innings to perfection and had more than a billion India fans erupting in joy on Sunday night when he hit Romario Shepherd for a six and four to complete the chase at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Sanju Samson reacts after India won the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and West Indies, at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Sunday, March 1, 2026. PTI picture

India coach Gautam Gambhir called Samson "world-class".

"We all know how good a player Sanju is and it was all about backing him," Gambhir told reporters. "Today was a day where he probably showed his true potential."

Samson was not India’s first-choice opener in the lead-up to the tournament. Even after a late reshuffle at the top, he remained out of the starting combination for the first five matches. Drafted in as an unexpected Plan B during a sequence of must-win encounters, he responded emphatically, powering India to their highest successful chase in T20 World Cup history in the second of those crucial games.

“What it teaches all of us is that the same boy who could not find in the last six months could not find his place in the team, either there was Ishan Kishan opening or somebody else coming in,” former India captain Sourav Ganguly said at an event.

“Just before the World Cup, I used to go through media headlines that said Sanju fails again, he should not be deserving a place in the side, India has so much talent, why is not Shubman Gill in the side and yet here is a boy in a quarterfinal game, gets 97 and takes you to the semifinal.”

With this innings, Samson also surpassed Indian batter Virat Kohli (82) to slam the second-highest individual score for India in T20 World Cups.

Samson has opened the batting in 29 run-chases in T20Is and IPL. This is the first instance of him remaining unbeaten till the end of the innings.

"This knock of 97 not out takes the weight off not just Sanju Samson’s shoulders, but off everyone who knows what a fine player he has been,” batting legend Sunil Gavaskar said on a Star Sports show.

“He has had ups and downs, and we have felt them too because he is such a nice guy. Everybody wants him to do well."

Gavaskar said a match-winning performance capped with a century would be the icing on the cake for Samson.

"To be the Man of the Match in a must-win game is a dream come true. You could see the emotions on Sanju's face after he hit the winning runs. He was three runs short of a hundred and it would have been fantastic had he reached the three-figure mark.

"But maybe another hundred is on the way in some other match. It was not an easy target to chase down, but this set of players didn't give up and they pulled off the unbelievable."

Another batting great, Sachin Tendulkar, wrote on X: "Handling the final overs well in both innings gave us the edge. Sanju Samson's calm presence at the crease was wonderful to watch. That kind of presence lifts a side. Brilliant effort from everyone. On to the semi-finals!"

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh wrote: “Not many opportunities this #WorldCup, but when it mattered, Sanju stood tall and played the innings of his life. That's the mindset of a champion! Stay ready, stay patient and never stop believing! Proud of you @IamSanjuSamson! The spirit of never giving up always wins!”

Others echoed similar sentiments, with former all-rounder Irfan Pathan writing, “The best innings of his career considering the match situation. The maturity he showed throughout was outstanding. A top-class, match-winning knock from Sanju Samson.”

Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif said: "Sanju Samson the man for India in a do-or-die game. Focus is never on him but he proves to be the game-changer."

Political leaders from Kerala also shared Samson’s pictures and videos on their social media accounts to congratulate the Indian cricket star after the crucial match.

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan shared a message on his social media account, saying, “Our land has a special strength — no one can bring it down. May he go on to achieve even greater milestones for the country. Heartfelt congratulations to Sanju Samson!”

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that in a crucial moment, Samson rose to the occasion with a magnificent innings.

“In this battle of nerves, our boy from Thiruvananthapuram delivered nothing short of a masterclass innings. Sanju, both Kerala and India hold you close to their hearts. Come back lifting the cup,” he said.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who has consistently voiced support for Samson who hails from his parliamentary constituency, was ecstatic over the knock.

Tharoor said he was bursting with pride and relief for Sanju Samson after his superlative innings in today’s virtual quarterfinal against the West Indies.

“I had suffered for him as earlier setbacks saw him lose his place in the side. Today, he showed the world why he deserved to be there in the first place. Proud of Thiruvananthapuram’s native son, the Pride of India,” he said.

Film star Mohanlal said on his social media account that it was exhilarating to watch Sanju Samson in such sublime form.

“A truly masterful innings that speaks volumes of his character and talent. Hearty congratulations to the entire Indian team for storming into the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals. Keep the flag flying high,” he said.

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran described Samson’s performance as one of the greatest T20 innings ever.

“That too in a virtual quarterfinal on the World Cup stage! Sanju Samson,” he wrote.

Samson, who made his debut in 2015, has played just 60 Twenty20 matches for India since.

India will now face England in the semi-finals in Mumbai on March 5.

The 31-year-old Samson has been in and out of the Indian team and played just one group match against Namibia in the absence of opener Abhishek Sharma.

India brought back Samson in their Super Eights match against Zimbabwe to break up the all left-handed opening partnership of Abhishek and Ishan Kishan.

For years, Samson has drifted in and out of the national side, shuffled across batting positions without fully cementing his place. At times, he squandered promising starts and battled technical inconsistencies.