West Asia conflict spirals as US-Israel ramp up offensive, Iran and allies retaliate

The Middle East war escalated sharply on Monday as the United States and Israel intensified strikes on Iran, with US President Donald Trump signalling that military operations could last “four to five weeks” — or even longer.

Tehran and its allies retaliated with missile and drone attacks targeting Israel, Gulf states and key energy infrastructure, raising fears of a wider regional conflict. The killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has further deepened uncertainty, with no clear diplomatic off-ramp in sight.

The US said its campaign aims to dismantle Iran’s missile capabilities, naval assets and nuclear programme, while also curbing support for allied militant groups such as Hezbollah. Trump described the strikes as a decisive move to eliminate “intolerable threats”.

Iran, which has long warned it would widen any conflict, followed through with attacks across the region. Israel reported missile strikes in multiple locations, killing 11 people. Hezbollah fired rockets from Lebanon, prompting Israeli retaliation that left at least 31 dead, according to Lebanese authorities.

The violence also exposed the risks of miscalculation. The US military said Kuwait mistakenly shot down three American F-15E fighter jets during an Iranian assault involving missiles and drones. All six pilots ejected safely. Qatar said it shot down two Iranian Sukhoi Su-24 bombers.

Energy markets reacted swiftly. QatarEnergy halted liquefied natural gas production, removing a major global supplier from the market and sending European gas prices surging. Saudi Arabia’s Ras Tanura refinery — one of the world’s largest — was targeted by drones, though defences intercepted the attack. Several ships were reportedly hit in the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint for roughly a fifth of global oil trade.

Air travel across the region has been severely disrupted, with Gulf carriers grounding flights and stranding passengers worldwide, though some services began resuming on Monday.

Inside Iran, airstrikes struck Tehran and reportedly targeted missile facilities and naval headquarters. Iran’s ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency said the Natanz nuclear enrichment site was hit, rejecting US and Israeli claims that Tehran seeks nuclear weapons. Iran maintains its programme is peaceful.

The conflict has taken a heavy human toll. Iran’s Red Crescent said at least 555 people have been killed in US-Israeli operations. Four American troops have also died, while casualties were reported in the UAE, Kuwait and Bahrain.