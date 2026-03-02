MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
'Gulf countries want air defence systems from Italy': Italian defence minister

Speaking before a parliamentary committee, Crosetto said that the country urgently wanted to boost their air defence capacities

Reuters Published 02.03.26, 08:56 PM
Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto

"Gulf countries caught up in the conflict between Iran, Israel and the United States have asked Italy for air defence systems", Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto said on Monday.

Speaking before a parliamentary committee, Crosetto said that the country urgently wanted to boost their air defence capacities, including with Italy's SAMP/T system.

Crosetto made the comment after just having returned to Rome on Monday, having been stranded in Dubai since flights were suspended due to the Israel-US strikes on Iran.

