Iran reports 555 dead in US-Israel airstrike campaign, 131 cities hit

1 6 A black plume of smoke rises from a warehouse at the industrial area of Sharjah City in the United Arab Emirates following reports of Iranian strikes in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP/PTI)

The Iranian Red Crescent Society said on Monday that the US-Israeli airstrike campaign targeting Iran has killed at least 555 people so far in the Islamic Republic. The society added that 131 cities have come under attack so far in the war.

Iran fired missiles at Israel and Arab states Monday and the war expanded to include militias Tehran backs in the Middle East with an attack by Hezbollah on Israel, which struck back against the group in Lebanon and with the United States pounded targets in Iran.

As the American and Israeli airstrikes kept hitting the country, top Iranian security official Ali Larijani said on X: "We will not negotiate with the United States."

2 6 Israeli security forces inspect a damaged road after a missile launched from Iran struck Jerusalem, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP/PTI)

Trump, who a day earlier had encouraged Iranians to "take over" their government, signaled Sunday that he was open to dialogue with Iran's new leadership.

Meanwhile, Iran's foreign minister suggested earlier that military units were acting independently from any central government control after being pressed about attacks on Gulf Arab nations that have served as intermediaries for Tehran in the past.

More than 200 people have been killed since the start of the strikes that killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other senior leaders, Iranian leaders have said.

3 6 Security forces fire tear gas to disperse a protest against U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran, at a bridge leading to the fortified Green Zone where the U.S. Embassy is located in Baghdad, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP/PTI)

Strikes killed three people in the western city of Sanandaj early Monday, Iran's state-run news agency said. IRNA said the strikes hit two residential sites without providing further details.

Several US warplanes crashed Monday in Kuwait, the country's Defense Ministry said, with all the pilots safely bailing out. The ministry did not elaborate on what caused the crashes but it came during an intense period of Iranian fire targeting the country.

The Kuwaiti Defense Ministry said the pilots were taken to a hospital for checkups and their condition was stable. The US military's Central Command did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

4 6 A rocket moves in the sky over Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 2, 2026 in this screen grab taken from a social media video. (Reuters)

Turkey temporarily stops border crossings by Iranians visiting for short trips

Turkey has temporarily closed its border with Iran to crossings by Iranians visiting for short trips, the Trade Ministry said, following public concerns that the tensions could trigger migration flows.

A ministry statement said that in a mutual agreement reached with Iran, Turkey is allowing its citizens and third country nationals to enter from Iran but short trips by Iranians have been temporarily suspended.

5 6 People walk near a billboard of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on a street, after he was killed in Israeli and U.S. strikes on Saturday, in Tehran, Iran, March 2, 2026. (Reuters)

Iran's ambassador to the UN nuclear agency alleged on Monday that US-Israeli airstrikes have targeted Iran's Natanz nuclear enrichment site.

Israel and the US have not acknowledged strikes at the site, which America bombed back in the 12-day war between Iran and Israel in June.

Iran's Ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency, Reza Najafi, told journalists he condemned what he called the "unlawful, criminal and brutal" attacks by the US and Israel against Iran.

"Again they attacked Iran's peaceful safeguarded nuclear facilities yesterday," he said. "Their justification that Iran wants to develop nuclear weapons is simply a big lie." When asked which site he was referring to, Najafi responded: "Natanz."

6 6 Smoke rises after an Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs, following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel amid the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran, Lebanon, March 2, 2026. (Reuters)

Meantime, as the American and Israeli airstrikes continued, top Iranian security official Ali Larijani vowed on X that "we will not negotiate with the United States."

In Iraq, a pro-Iranian militia claimed responsibility for a drone attack targeting US troops at the Baghdad airport, the day after it said it fired at a US base in the city of Irbil in the north, and Cyprus said a drone attack targeted a British base on the Mediterranean island nation.

Gulf Arab states have warned that they could retaliate against Iran after strikes that hit key sites and killed at least five civilians, and US President Donald Trump promised Washington would "avenge" the deaths of three American troops who were killed in Kuwait, while predicting more casualties.

