'We will not negotiate with the United States': Top Iranian security official writes online

Turkey's trade minister says day-trip crossings halted at Iranian border Turkey's trade minister said on Monday that day-trip passenger crossings at three Turkish customs gates at the Iranian border have been mutually suspended but Turkey is allowing its own citizens and third-country nationals to enter from Iran. Minister Omer Bolat said in a statement on X that Iran was permitting its own citizens to enter Iran via Turkey, adding that commercial cargo transits at all three gates continued under controlled conditions. "All our units continue to perform their duties on high alert to ensure the uninterrupted continuation of Turkey's border crossing services and trade flows," Bolat said.

Dubai's DP World says operations at UAE's Jebel Ali port resumed, notice shows Dubai's DP World said on Monday operations at UAE's Jebel Ali port have resumed, according to a notice seen by Reuters.

Several blasts heard in Doha; loud blasts heard in Dubai Several blasts heard in Doha; loud blasts heard in Dubai: Reuters witnesses

Trump: 'There will likely be more' US service members killed in Iran conflict before it ends The US and Israel pounded targets across Iran on Sunday, dropping massive bombs on the country's ballistic missile sites and wiping out warships as part of an intensifying military campaign following the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Blasts rattled windows across the country and sent plumes of smoke high into the sky above the capital city of Tehran. More than 200 people have been killed since the start of the strikes that killed Khamenei and other senior leaders, Iranian leaders have said. Iran vowed revenge, firing missiles at Israel and Gulf Arab states in a counteroffensive that the US military said resulted in the deaths of three service members - the first known American casualties from the conflict. Israel's rescue services said nine people were killed and 28 wounded in a strike that hit a synagogue in the central town of Beit Shemesh, bringing the overall death toll in the country to 11. Eleven people were still missing after the strike, police said. Speaking in a video message, Trump said the US would "avenge" the deaths of the service members and that "there will likely be more" killed before the conflict ends. The president made the comments in a roughly six-minute video he posted on social media Sunday afternoon. He called the three service members "true American patriots who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation, even as we continue the righteous mission for which they gave their lives." He added: "Sadly, there will likely be more, before it ends. That's the way it is. Likely be more."

Kuwait intercepts hostile drones on third day of Iran retaliatory strikes Kuwait intercepted hostile drones on Monday, the third consecutive day of Iranian retaliatory strikes on neighbouring Gulf states in response to U.S. and Israeli attacks on the Islamic Republic. A series of loud blasts was heard on Monday morning in Dubai and the Qatari capital of Doha, according to Reuters witnesses. Loud bangs and sirens were heard earlier in Kuwait, according to Reuters witnesses. No injuries were reported after Kuwait air defenses intercepted the majority of the drones near Rumaithiya and Salwa neighbourhoods, the state news agency cited the director-general of the civil defense as saying. Tehran said it would target U.S. bases in the region after the U.S. and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Saturday. It has also hit a range of civilian and commercial areas across Gulf cities, widening the conflict's impact on key regional aviation and trade hubs.

Iran will not negotiate with the US: Security chief Ali Larijani Iran's security chief Ali Larijani, who was also an adviser to the country's former Supreme Leader, said in a post on X on Monday that Tehran will not negotiate with the U.S., in response to a report that Iran is trying to revive negotiations with Washington.

Pentagon tells Congress no sign that Iran was going to attack US first, sources say Trump administration officials acknowledged in closed-door briefings with congressional staff on Sunday that there was no intelligence suggesting Iran planned to attack U.S. forces first, two people familiar with the matter said. The United States and Israel launched their most ambitious attacks on Iran in decades on Saturday, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, sinking Iranian warships and hitting more than 1,000 targets so far, officials say. But Sunday's remarks to Congress appeared to undercut one of the key arguments for the war made by senior administration officials. They told reporters the day before that President Donald Trump decided to launch the attacks in part because of indicators that Iranians might strike U.S. forces in the Middle East "perhaps preemptively." Trump, one of the officials said, was not going to "sit back and allow American forces in the region to absorb attacks." Democrats criticise 'war of choice' Still, Democrats have accused Trump of waging a war of choice and have taken aim at his arguments for abandoning peace talks that mediator Oman said still held promise. Trump has argued, without presenting evidence, that Iran was on track to soon secure the ability to strike the United States with a ballistic missile. His missile claim was not backed by U.S. intelligence reports, and appeared to be exaggerated, sources familiar with the reports have told Reuters. Questions about the justification for the war come as the U.S. military revealed on Sunday the first American casualties of the conflict.

Iraqi militia claims drone attack targeting US troops in Baghdad An Iraqi Shiite militia claimed a drone attack Monday targeting US troops at the airport in Iraq's capital, Baghdad, further widening the retaliation over the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The group, Saraya Awliya al-Dam, is one of a group of Shiite militias operating in Iraq following the 2003 US-led invasion of the country that toppled Saddam Hussein. The US and Iraq did not immediately comment on the claim. The attack comes as Iranian-supported militias including the Lebanese group Hezbollah have entered the war started by the U.S. and Israel launching an airstrike campaign targeting Iran's theocracy.

Drone that hit British military base caused limited damage: Cyprus Britain's Royal Air Force base Akrotiri in Cyprus was hit by a suspected drone strike overnight, causing limited damage and no casualties, Cypriot authorities and the UK's Ministry of Defence said. Cyprus' government spokesperson said an "incident" that happened at a British air base on the island nation's southern coastline involved an "unmanned drone which caused limited damage." Spokesperson Constantinos Letymbiotis said the incident at RAF Akrotiri occurred shortly after midnight Monday. He said "information received through various channels" indicated a drone strike. He didn't specify what kind of drone, where it was launched from or the extent of damage. Letymbiotis said Cypriot authorities have enacted security protocols and are monitoring the situation in coordination with the UK and its two military bases in Cyprus. The suspected drone strike occurred after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the UK would help the US in the war against Iran. Britain retains sovereignty over the territory of two bases on the eastern Mediterranean island, which is a member of the European Union. RAF Akrotiri covers a sprawling, square-shaped peninsula on the southern tip of Cyprus. The last time it was directly attacked was by Libyan militants in the mid-1980s.