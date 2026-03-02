Large hearts: Editorial on India philanthropy trends and everyday giving

At a time when the world appears to be turning insular with adversarial consequences for empathy and care, fresh data on the culture of philanthropy in India offers a reassuring counterpoint. According to a survey by Ashoka University’s Centre for Social Impact and Philanthropy, nearly seven in ten Indians donate to charity in some form. The How India Gives 2025-26 report says that India’s total household charitable activities are estimated to be at 540 billion rupees annually; this includes cash, in-kind contributions and volunteering. Of the 68% of respondents who contribute in some form, 48% do so in kind— such as food, clothing or other household goods — followed by cash donations (44%) and volunteering (30%) with non-profits, religious institutions or community groups. There are other discernible patterns. In 2019, everyday giving was estimated to be at Rs 34,000 crore; the figure has risen to Rs 37,000 crore in 2023. Around 46% of individual donations flow into religious organizations, while another 42% is received by beggars or the destitute. Only 15% reaches non-religious organisations. Crucially, much of the donations remains informal. In 2019, only about 10% of everyday giving moved through formal channels; by 2023, just over 22% did so.

This is in contrast to the philanthropic ecosystems in the West. In the United States of America, itemised charitable deductions amounted to $257.6 billion in 2022; in the United Kingdom, Gift Aid contributions — a tax relief incentive that allows charities to reclaim an extra 25% in tax on every eligible donation made by a UK taxpayer — reached £1.6 billion in the year ending April 2024. These figures reflect highly formalised systems with strong tax incentives and institutional fundraising infrastructure. Non-governmental organisations in those countries also rely heavily on documented, trackable everyday donors. India’s giving, on the other hand, remains relational; the impulse to donate is shaped by cultural norms and a moral vocabulary that emphasises duty. The transformative potential of a philanthropy culture that is structured is immense. Informal donations, while important, are limited in terms of impact. Its outcomes are difficult to measure and accountability remains sketchy. The challenge, therefore, is to build bridges between faith and formal philanthropy, thereby transferring public trust towards bona fide social organisations. A robust digital infrastructure, transparent reporting and better incentives could channel India’s vast generosity into sustainable change.