Air India extends Middle East flight suspension till March 3, resumes US, Europe operations

Air India on Monday said it has extended the suspension of all its flights to and from the Middle East for March 3 while its scheduled operations to US, Canada, Europe and UK have commenced.

With the closure of airspaces in the Middle East due to the ongoing involving the US, Israel, and Iran, Indian airlines have cancelled 1,117 international flights in three days starting from February 28.

"In view of the continued closure of multiple airspaces over the Middle East, Air India has extended the temporary suspension of all its flights to and from the region up until 2359 Hrs (IST) of 3 March 2026," Air India said in a post on X.

The airline also said that it was closely monitoring and assessing the evolving situation in the Middle East and has commenced scheduled operations to all its destinations in the USA, Canada, Europe and the UK.

For these flights, Air India is taking the longer route through Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt airspaces.

Meanwhile, Air India Express will start flights to and from Muscat on March 3 (Tuesday). It will be the first Indian carrier to restart flights to the region after suspension of the services due to the crisis.

In a statement on Monday, the Tata Group-owned carrier said it would resume operations to and from Muscat with scheduled services to Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mangaluru, Mumbai, and Tiruchirappalli.

The first Air India Express flight from Muscat will operate to Tiruchirappally, departing at 1025 hours local time, it added.