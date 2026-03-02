Protests continue across Pakistan, India after US-Israeli airstrikes kill Ayatollah Khamenei

Protests erupted across Pakistan and India on Monday over the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a coordinated US-Israeli airstrike on Tehran.

Pakistani authorities deployed troops and imposed a three-day curfew before dawn in the northern cities of Gilgit and Skardu after violent protests left at least 12 people dead and 80 injured, police in Gilgit-Baltistan said.

1 5 Smoke rises from the premises of the U.N. office in the city of Gilgit, after it was set ablaze by protesters.

On Sunday, thousands of Shiite demonstrators attacked the offices of the U.N. Military Observer Group, which monitors the Kashmir ceasefire, and the U.N. Development Programme in Skardu.

In Gilgit, protesters burned a police station and damaged a school and the offices of a local charity, officials said.

2 5 Police and Paramilitary vehicles stand outside the U.S. Consulate General in Karachi, a day after a protest following news of U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

In Karachi, at least 10 people were killed on Sunday when Shiite protesters, who make up about 20 per cent of Pakistan’s 240 million population, tried to storm the US consulate on Sunday.

Dr Mohammad Sabir Memon, executive director of Civil Hospital Karachi’s Trauma Centre, told Dawn that 10 people died and 31 were injured in the unrest near the consulate. Senior police official SSP Asad Reza said police used tear gas and rubber bullets after protesters attacked them.

3 5 Police officers stand guard outside U.S. Consulate General, in Karachi

Violent clashes and arson were reported in several cities.

The US Embassy in Islamabad said it was monitoring reports of demonstrations at the US Consulate General in Karachi and Lahore. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi urged citizens not to take the law into their hands and to “record their protest peacefully”.

Protests were also held in Islamabad, Peshawar and Quetta, where demonstrators clashed with law enforcement personnel, who in several instances resorted to shelling to disperse the crowds, The News International reported.

4 5 Police stop people during a protest against the alleged killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei amid severe restrictions on the movement of people in parts of Kashmir

In India, Shiite Muslims organised rallies across the country, from Kashmir to Kochi, to protest Khamenei’s killing.

5 5 People from the Muslim community take out a protest march from Gangoo against the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US-Israel strikes, in Pulwama.

In Kashmir, fresh protests broke out on Monday. Authorities imposed movement restrictions and throttled mobile internet speeds.