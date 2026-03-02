Tom Holland and Zendaya have tied the knot, says latter's longtime stylist Law Roach

Tom Holland and Zendaya have tied the knot, the latter's longtime stylist Law Roach said on Sunday. Roach broke the news of their marriage on the red carpet at the Actor Awards.

“The wedding has already happened. You missed it,” Roach told Access Hollywood. The reporter asked, “Is that true?” to which Roach laughed and said, “It’s very true.”

The longtime couple met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016. They went public with their relationship in 2021.

Rumours of their engagement began circulating after Zendaya was spotted at last year’s Golden Globe Awards ceremony wearing a diamond ring on her left hand.

Later in 2025, Holland confirmed they were betrothed after correcting a reporter who referred to Zendaya as his girlfriend. In a clip that circulated online, Holland laughed while clarifying: “Fiancée”.

Holland and Zendaya reprised their roles as Peter Parker and Michelle Jones Watson in Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). They are set to share the screen twice this year, first in June’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day and later in July’s The Odyssey from director Christopher Nolan.

The couple have largely kept their relationship private, rarely discussing it publicly. However, both have spoken about working together.

“It’s a saving grace. [It’s the] best thing that’s ever happened to me,” Holland said in 2024. Zendaya said they first met during a chemistry read and described acting alongside Holland as “strangely comfortable.”

“It’s like second nature, if anything,” she told Vanity Fair in 2025. “You feel extra safe with the person you’re acting beside. I love working with him.”