Nawazuddin Siddiqui joins Sohum Shah’s hit horror-folk drama sequel ‘Tumbbad 2’

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has joined the cast of the upcoming horror-folk drama Tumbbad 2, the film’s co-producer Sohum Shah said on Monday.

“We are pleased to announce that one of the finest actors of our time, @nawazuddin.siddiqui, has joined #Tumbbad2,” Sohum wrote on Instagram alongside a set of pictures featuring the actor.

“Tumbbad has always been a film I admired for its originality and atmospheric storytelling. When Sohum shared the vision for the sequel, I liked the story, and I joined them in their journey,” Nawazuddin said in a statement.

“This collaboration, on a project of this scale, is truly exciting. The character I’ll be portraying has many layers, and I’m looking forward to exploring this immersive universe with such a passionate team,” he added.

Nawazuddin was recently seen in the Netflix film Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, which also stars Chitrangada Singh, Radhika Apte and Sanjay Kapoor.

Tumbbad 2 marks the first collaborative project of Sohum and Nawazuddin. “Nawaz sir is an actor who brings an unmatched intensity and authenticity to every role he takes on. The character he will portray plays a very crucial part in expanding the emotional and psychological landscape of the sequel. With Nawaz Sir joining the team, we believe the narrative will reach a whole new level of depth and impact,” Sohum said in a statement.

The first film, which came out in 2018, follows Vinayak Rao, a man obsessed with finding a hidden fortune in the village of Tumbbad, believed to be protected by the demon Hastar.

As Vinayak becomes consumed by his quest, he discovers that the treasure comes at a horrifying cost, leading him down a path of moral decay and ruin.

Tumbbad became the first Indian film to screen at the critics’ week section of the 75th Venice International Film Festival.

While co-director Rahi Anil Barve will not return for the sequel due to other commitments, Adesh Prasad, who co-directed the original, will direct the new instalment.