Kashmir under curbs, internet throttled after protests over killing of Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei

Authorities imposed sweeping restrictions and throttled mobile internet services across Kashmir on Monday following massive protests over the killing of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint US-Israel strike.

The iconic Ghanta Ghar at Lal Chowk in Srinagar was sealed, with barricades erected around the clock tower as security forces fanned out across the city. Officials said a large number of police and paramilitary CRPF personnel were deployed to prevent gatherings of protestors.

Khamenei was killed in an airstrike in Tehran on Saturday during a joint Israel-US attack on Iran. Iranian state media confirmed the same on Sunday, triggering a wave of protests and mourning across the world, including India.

Kashmir — which has about 15 lakh Shias — witnessed major protests at Lal Chowk, Saida Kadal, Budgam, Bandipora, Anantnag and Pulwama, an official said. The protesters were seen beating their chests as they shouted anti-US and anti-Israel slogans.

Officials said the restrictions were imposed as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order. Concertina wires and barricades were placed at key intersections leading into the city, while similar curbs were enforced in Shia-dominated areas in other districts of the valley.

Mobile internet services were also curtailed, with high-speed data throttled across all networks in the Kashmir valley. Officials said the step was taken as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order in the area.

The clampdown came in the backdrop of a one-day strike call given by Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulama (MMU) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

"We urge the people to observe it with unity, dignity, and complete peacefulness," the Mirwaiz said.

The strike call was supported by several political parties, including opposition PDP president Mehbooba Mufti.

"Extending our full support and solidarity with the shutdown call of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on the martyrdom of Iran's Supreme Leader. This is a day of mourning to remind the world that injustice anywhere wounds the entire Muslim Ummah and all who stand for truth," Mufti said.

Authorities also ordered the closure of all educational institutions, including private schools, for two days as a precautionary measure for the safety of students and to maintain law and order.

Meanwhile, the police issued an advisory urging media organisations and news platforms to exercise responsibility in their coverage.

"Please refrain from publishing unverified information, speculation, or rumours; ensure that all reports are confirmed through credible and authoritative sources before dissemination; and avoid sensational headlines that may create unnecessary panic," the advisory read.

The police said responsible and accurate reporting is essential to maintain public trust and prevent misinformation.