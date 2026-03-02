Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet face continued disruptions amid Middle East airspace closure

Indian carriers are facing continued disruptions on Monday as escalating conflict in the Middle East has kept several airspaces closed, forcing cancellations and diversions.

On Sunday, more than 350 flights were canceled, according to people familiar with the matter, reported Bloomberg. These disruptions have carried into Monday, marking a third consecutive day of operational challenges for Indian carriers.

Air India announced on X that flights to the US east coast - John F. Kennedy International and Newark International airports, would operate with technical stops in Rome, while services to Birmingham, Zurich, and Copenhagen were cancelled.

IndiGo suspended select international flights using Middle Eastern airspace through Monday and cancelled services to London, Manchester, Amsterdam, and Copenhagen, reported BloomBerg.

The impact is heightened for Indian carriers, which have been unable to use Pakistani airspace since mid-2025.

Rerouting over Iran adds more than two and a half hours to US-bound flights, while alternative routes skirting the Middle East would take even longer.

European and North American carriers retain some corridors via Turkey and Egypt.

Indian airlines have high exposure to the Middle East, which hosts a large Indian diaspora and serves as a hub for flights to Europe and North America.

IndiGo posted a travel advisory on Monday on X: "We have continued to evaluate the evolving regional developments and their potential impact on flight operations. After reviewing the latest operational inputs, we are taking the course that we believe is most responsible at this time, purely in the interest of safety. As part of our continued precautionary approach, the temporary suspension of select international flights operating through parts of the Middle Eastern airspace has been extended.

Additionally, certain other international services may be impacted as we align operations with evolving conditions. Please check your flight status for the latest updates http://bit.ly/31paVKQ. We understand that these are uncertain times, and we want to assure you that our focus extends beyond operational preparedness to standing alongside our customers."

"If your booking is impacted, you will receive timely notifications on your registered contact details, and our teams will connect with you directly to provide assistance and guide you through the available options. To support you, we are extending full flexibility and waivers for travel to and from the Middle East, along with other impacted international sectors, until 7th March 2026, for bookings made on or before 28th February 2026. Customers may reschedule at no additional cost or opt for a full refund via https://t.co/9VuwyhxE9G. Thank you for your continued patience and understanding," it added.

Akasa Air extended the suspension of flights connecting Abu Dhabi, Doha, Jeddah, Kuwait, and Riyadh till March 3.

"Our teams will continue to closely monitor the safety and security environment and proactively adjust our operations as required", Akasa Air said.

Passengers for affected flights may opt for a full refund or reschedule travel at no additional cost for bookings until March 7.

Delhi airport operator DIAL said ongoing political developments in the Middle East are causing delays or schedule changes for some westbound international flights.

Air India said it would operate flights to North America and Europe using alternative routes over available airspaces in the Middle East.

IndiGo’s Bhubaneswar to Dubai flight was cancelled on Monday due to the situation in West Asia, an airport official said.

Though Friday's flight was normal, the airline on Sunday had announced the cancellation of Monday's flight to Dubai.

No decision has so far been taken regarding Wednesday's Dubai flight, Biju Patnaik International Airport Director Prasanna Pradhan said. Around 120 passengers were booked for Monday’s flight.

SpiceJet continued to suspend all flights to and from the UAE on Monday and advised passengers to check their flight status. Air India extended suspension of flights to the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Qatar till 23:59 IST on Monday.

All other flights to North America and Europe will operate as per schedule using alternative routings over available airspaces in the Middle East, which is expected to add to the flying times, the airline said.

Shares of SpiceJet fell 9.2 per cent on Monday in Mumbai, while IndiGo, which dropped nearly 8 per cent, later pared losses.