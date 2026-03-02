Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Devarakonda attend puja ceremony in Telangana’s Mahbubnagar after Udaipur wedding

Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Devarakonda attended a puja ceremony in the latter’s hometown in Telangana on Monday, days after their Udaipur wedding.

The puja was held at Thummanpet in Mahbubnagar, about 100 km south of Hyderabad.

ADVERTISEMENT

The couple received a grand reception by the elders of Vijay’s family before entering their newly constructed house.

While Vijay looked dapper in a pastel green kurta, Rashmika dazzled in a dark blue silk sari with a copper finish. She adorned her hair with jasmine garlands. Fans gathered outside their house to catch a glimpse of the two stars.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married on February 26 at an Udaipur hotel in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends. The wedding blended two traditions — Vijay’s Telugu rituals and Rashmika’s Kodava (Coorgi) customs. Designer Anamika Khanna crafted the wedding outfits for the couple.

Wedding photos the couple later shared on Instagram garnered nearly 24 million likes, beating cricketer Virat Kohli’s World Cup triumph post and becoming the most-like Instagram post by an Indian celebrity.

Rashmika and Vijay worked together on the Telugu films Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade in their early days as actors.

Vijay is best known for his breakout role in Arjun Reddy. Rashmika has earned widespread recognition for her work in the Pushpa franchise and Animal.