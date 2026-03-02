MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Jackie Shroff shares never-before-seen childhood photos of Tiger Shroff to mark his 36th birthday

Tiger was recently seen in A. Harsha’s ‘Baaghi 4’ alongside Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, and Shreyas Talpade

Entertainment Web Desk Published 02.03.26, 05:20 PM

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff posted never-before-seen childhood photos of son Tiger Shroff to celebrate the latter’s 36th birthday on Monday. Here’s a look. 

All photos: Instagram/ @apnabhidu
In a monochrome picture, Jackie and Tiger Shroff were caught in a picture-perfect moment as they shared a hug. 

A little Tiger Shroff looked adorable in a suit as he posed for the camera. 

In one of the photos, Tiger appeared to be spending quality time in the arms of his mother, former actress-model Ayesha Shroff. 

A perfect father-son candid moment inside a car made it to the birthday post. 

Tiger Shroff made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with Heropanti, co-starring Kriti Sanon. 

With films like War, Flying Jatt and the Baaghi film franchise, the actor gained significant fame for his acrobatics and dance skills. 

Tiger Shroff was recently seen in A. Harsha’s Baaghi 4 alongside Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, Shreyas Talpade, Upendra Limaye, Saurabh Sachdeva, and Nikhat Khan.

