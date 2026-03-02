India, Canada to build small modular nuclear reactors, agree to trade-deal terms of reference

India and Canada will work together on small modular reactors, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Monday as the external affairs ministry said the two countries have agreed to terms of reference on a comprehensive economic partnership.

New Delhi and Ottawa have also inked a landmark deal on uranium and decided to establish a defence dialogue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during press statements with Canadian PM Mark Carney, who is on his first official visit to India.

Carney said the India-Canada uranium deal would be worth $2.6 billion.

The two countries aim to increase bilateral trade to $50 billion by 2030, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Carney said.

Carney said the aim was to conclude the India-Canada comprehensive economic partnership pact by end-2026.

The announcements mark a reset in bilateral relations that had nosedived with the killing of a Khalistani activist in Canada in 2023 that Ottawa had blamed New Delhi for.

Prime Minister Carney’s visit marks the most consequential step to rebuild ties after the diplomatic rupture then.