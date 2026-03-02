Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar 2’ sells 10 times more tickets than Yash-starrer ‘Toxic’ in US advance bookings

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge has taken a lead over Yash’s Toxic in the US ahead of their March 19 box-office clash, as per pre-sales figures.

According to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 has collected $33,723 in advance sales in the US as of March 1, selling 1,953 tickets across 209 scheduled shows in 151 theatres.

In comparison, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has had a slower start. The film has opened bookings for 122 shows in 81 theatres and has collected $3,665 in advance ticket sales so far, with 189 tickets sold for its premiere as of Sunday.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge brings back Ranveer Singh as Hamza, aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi, in the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster that earned over Rs 1,300 crore gross globally.

The sequel was shot alongside the first part and was originally conceived as a single film before being split into two films months before last year’s release.

Apart from Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2 features Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt and Sara Arjun in key roles. Akshaye Khanna, whose character Rehman Dakait died in the first instalment, is expected to reprise his role in a cameo.

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas, marks the big-screen return of Kannada star Yash. The cast also includes Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi and Rukmini Vasanth.