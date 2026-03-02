'The Kerala Story 2' earns a third of original film's first weekend collection in 3 days

Director Kamakhya Narayan Singh’s The Kerala Story 2 — Goes Beyond, produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, is witnessing a sluggish run at the domestic box office, as per trade reports.

According to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 4.75 crore nett in India on Sunday, registering a modest 2 per cent jump from Saturday’s Rs 4.65 crore nett haul.

With Friday’s Rs 0.75 crore nett haul, the three-day total of the film stands at Rs 10.15 crore nett in India.

Despite outperforming other films currently running in theatres — Assi (Rs 1.6 crore nett), Do Deewane Seher Mein (Rs 1.45 crore nett), and Tu Yaa Main (Rs 80 lakh nett) on Sunday — the sequel’s box office figures remain considerably below those of its predecessor.

The original The Kerala Story had collected Rs 16.4 crore nett on its first Sunday, and Rs 35.4 crore nett over the first weekend, in India.

The overall occupancy for The Kerala Story 2 stood at 13.16 per cent on Sunday. Morning shows recorded 7.86 per cent occupancy, which improved to 15.56 per cent in the afternoon and 15.82 per cent in the evening. The figures dipped slightly to 13.40 per cent during night shows.

The film had initially faced a legal hurdle after the Kerala High Court stayed its release and directed the Central Board of Film Certification to review its certification. A division bench subsequently lifted the interim stay, allowing the film to release theatrically.