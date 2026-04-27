‘The Big Bang Theory’ spinoff ‘Stuart Fails to Save the Universe’ to premiere in July

The Big Bang Theory spinoff series Stuart Fails to Save the Universe will premiere on HBO Max in July, cast members of the show revealed at CCXP Mexico City.

The show stars The Big Bang Theory alums Kevin Sussman, Lauren Lapkus, Brian Posehn and John Ross Bowie.

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The panel also revealed that the original theme music for the series will be created by Emmy and Grammy Award winner, Danny Elfman, best known for his work on various Tim Burton films such as The Nightmare Before Christmas and Corpse Bride.

“The fun is watching him fail every week,” Posehn told fans from the stage at CCXP.

Sussman added that viewers will get to learn more about Stuart’s romance with Lapkus’ character: “When The Big Bang Theory ended, our relationship was just budding, and now you can see where it goes”.

Joining Stuart’s quest are his girlfriend, Denise (Lapkus); geologist buddy Bert (Posehn); and irritating quantum physicist Barry Kripke (Bowie). Their path will see them meet alternate-universe versions of characters from The Big Bang Theory, which signed off in 2019 after 12 seasons.

Sussman said that Stuart “takes on a leadership role in this” but he is “not very good at it”. The actor adds about his onscreen counterpart, “I do my best, but really, I’m way out of my comfort zone”.

HBO Max dropped first-look photos from the show on social media with the caption: “If at first you don’t succeed, try in another multiverse”.

“Comic book store owner Stuart Bloom is tasked with restoring reality after he breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, accidentally bringing about a multiverse Armageddon. Stuart is aided in this quest by his girlfriend Denise, geologist friend Bert, and quantum physicist/all-around pain in the ass Barry Kripke,” the official logline reads.

“Along the way, they meet alternate-universe versions of characters we’ve come to know and love from ‘The Big Bang Theory.’ As the title implies, things don’t go well,” it further says.

The show was originally announced as being in development back in April 2023 and is co-created by Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn, and Bill Prady.

The series is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Lorre is under an overall deal. Lorre, Penn, and Prady

are also executive producers.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe is the fourth show in the Big Bang universe. Aside from the original show, which ran for 12 seasons, a prequel series Young Sheldon had a seven season run till May 2024. A spinoff of that show, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, starring Montana Jordan and Emily Osment, premiered in October 2024.