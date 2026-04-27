Rohit Shetty begins Ooty schedule of ‘Golmaal 5’ shoot: ‘Riding through positive vibes’

Rohit Shetty has started shooting for the Ooty schedule of his upcoming film Golmaal 5, the filmmaker said on Monday.

“Riding through positive vibes since 20 years Golmaal 5 | Ooty Schedule,” Shetty wrote on Instagram alongside a behind-the-scenes reel from the sets of the film.

ADVERTISEMENT

The montage features Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu and Tusshar Kapoor seated on a motorcycle, striking poses under the open sky with the lush green hills of Ooty in the backdrop.

The Golmaal film franchise, directed by Shetty, is a popular series of Bollywood comedy films known for its ensemble cast and slapstick humour. The franchise includes four films: Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (2006), Golmaal Returns (2008), Golmaal 3 (2010), and Golmaal Again (2017).

The main actors of the comedy films include Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee and Mukesh Tiwari. Actors Shreyas Talpade and Kunal Kemmu joined the cast and reprised their roles in Golmaal Returns, Golmaal 3, and Golmaal Again.

Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn collaborated in the cop drama Singham Again in 2024. Also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles, the actioner has grossed a total of Rs 402.26 crores worldwide.