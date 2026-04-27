Delhi HC closes proceedings on Lawrence Bishnoi’s petition against release of ZEE5 docuseries

The Delhi High Court on Monday closed proceedings on a petition filed by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi against the release of the docuseries Lawrence of Punjab on ZEE5, in view of the Centre’s advisories to the OTT platform.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav observed that unless the advisories issued by the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting were set aside, the makers would not be in a position to release the docuseries.

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Addressing concerns raised by the petitioner’s counsel that the content could be released in an altered form, the court said legal remedies would remain available at that stage.

“As and when they do something, you can always come back. Today unless the advisories are set aside, they can't release,” the court orally told the petitioner's counsel.

Appearing for the OTT platform, senior counsel submitted that the Centre’s three advisories, dated April 23 and April 24, were being challenged before a competent court. He argued that the present petition was not maintainable before the Delhi High Court due to lack of territorial jurisdiction.

“We are in the process of challenging the advisories in the Punjab and Haryana High Court because it is based on inputs from Punjab Police,” the senior lawyer submitted.

He further stated that in light of the Centre’s advisories, the petition had become infructuous.

“The court finds that the cause raised in the writ petition has been rendered infructuous. In view of the advisories, this court finds that respondent may not be possibly releasing the content of Lawrence of Punjab.Liberty is granted to petitioner to intervene or take any other appropriate step in the process of challenging the said advisories at the instance of the respondent. Leaving all contentions open, the petition is disposed of,” the court ordered.

According to the makers, the show “traces the journey of a criminal identity through the lens of culture, systems, and visibility” and treats Bishnoi as “a case study in the ecosystem of student politics, music, ideology and media amplification”.

Bishnoi, 33, currently lodged in a Gujarat jail, faces multiple criminal cases and is among the main accused in the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Earlier, Punjab Police had written to the Centre urging it to direct ZEE5 to refrain from airing the docuseries, citing concerns over public order.

In its communication, the cyber crime division of Punjab Police warned that availability of such content could increase the risk of youth being influenced towards criminal or gangster-related activities.

In an April 24 communication to ZEE5, the Centre advised the platform not to release Lawrence of Punjab.

The government also advised OTT platforms to exercise caution before publishing or transmitting films or web series, including biopics and documentaries on gangsters, that may incite violence or disturb public order.

Punjab Police had further stated that the content includes dramatised portrayals, real-life footage and narrative elements that could lead to the glorification and amplification of organised crime.